Home Special Sections Labor Day 2024 Special Sections Labor Day 2024 August 31, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint View Comments Editor's Picks Arrests made in connection with 2020 murder Ledger Independent - August 30, 2024 WEST UNION, Ohio — Two arrests have been made in Highland County in connection with the 2020 murder of an 18-year-old in Adams County. Gallenstein to appear before trial jury Ledger Independent - August 29, 2024 George Gallenstein will undergo a jury trial in March 2025. Day 1: Toby Fried Ledger Independent - August 28, 2024 EDITOR’S NOTE: The Ledger Independent will publish a 50/50 series that features 50 things over 50 weeks. For the next 50 weeks, our readers can expect to see a different “Local Talents/Artisans.” RC sheriff arrested for DUI allegations again Ledger Independent - August 26, 2024 MOUNT OLIVET — Robertson County Sheriff Terry Gray was arrested on Sunday evening for allegedly driving a tractor under the influence. Text alerts now available for Mason County elections Ledger Independent - August 22, 2024 Mason County voters can now receive text updates for election services in the county. Load more