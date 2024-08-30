Home Special Sections TV Week – August 31, 2024 Special Sectionsspecialsections TV Week – August 31, 2024 August 30, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint http://eeditions.championcarolinas.com/books/epsi/ View Comments Editor's Picks Gallenstein to appear before trial jury Ledger Independent - August 29, 2024 George Gallenstein will undergo a jury trial in March 2025. Day 1: Toby Fried Ledger Independent - August 28, 2024 EDITOR’S NOTE: The Ledger Independent will publish a 50/50 series that features 50 things over 50 weeks. For the next 50 weeks, our readers can expect to see a different “Local Talents/Artisans.” RC sheriff arrested for DUI allegations again Ledger Independent - August 26, 2024 MOUNT OLIVET — Robertson County Sheriff Terry Gray was arrested on Sunday evening for allegedly driving a tractor under the influence. Text alerts now available for Mason County elections Ledger Independent - August 22, 2024 Mason County voters can now receive text updates for election services in the county. Frontier Housing partners with Bracken County Ledger Independent - August 18, 2024 BROOKSVILLE — Frontier Housing, a resource for affordable housing solutions, recently announced a partnership with Bracken County. Load more