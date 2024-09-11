Home Special Sections September Showcase of Homes Special Sections September Showcase of Homes September 11, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint View Comments Editor's Picks Man dead after incident involving vehicle submerged in Ohio River Ledger Independent - September 10, 2024 One man has died after allegedly driving his car into the Ohio River on Tuesday afternoon. Warrior Ridge, MCSO prepare for third annual Simon Kenton Ruck Ledger Independent - September 7, 2024 The third annual Simon Kenton Ruck is set to take place on Saturday, Sept. 14. Smith to hit the stage for downtown music series Ledger Independent - September 6, 2024 The Maysville Downtown Summer Sounds concert will feature Noah Smith, a Ripley, Ohio native, this weekend. Gay to run for Commonwealth’s Attorney for 19th Judicial Circuit Ledger Independent - September 6, 2024 Johnathan Gay was recently nominated to represent the Republican party in the race for Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 19th Judicial Circuit in November. Day 2: Eddie Groves Ledger Independent - September 4, 2024 The Ledger Independent is publishing a 50/50 series featuring 50 things over 50 weeks. During this series, our readers can expect to see different “Local Talents/Artisans” each week. Load more