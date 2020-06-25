COLLEGE BASEBALL

Williams headed to NC for summer ball

June 25, 2020 edennison Sports 0
Evan Dennison [email protected]

Darren Williams has had the itch to get back on the diamond after his season was cut short at Eastern Kentucky University and will have an opportunity to do so in North Carolina.

The Mason County grad and EKU junior is heading to Wilson, NC to play in the Coastal Plain League. Williams will be playing for the Wilson Tobs. The Coastal Plain League is a wood-bat collegiate summer league, featuring college players recruited from throughout the nation.

Williams was originally set to play in the Cape Cod league this summer, one of the premiere summer leagues for collegiate players in the country, but was cancelled due to COVID-19.

He’s now headed to Wilson, a town 40 miles east of Raleigh to play for the Tobs.

“Three months without baseball is a long time for me,” Williams said. “My mindset going in is to just enjoy it. I’m excited to get back to work and have fun playing the game everyday.”

Williams met his host family on Wednesday and begins practice with the team this week with exhibition games set for the weekend. July 2 will be their first game.

The Coastal Plain League has teams in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Georgia, but will only feature a few teams this summer due to the ongoing pandemic.

Williams is unsure of what his role will be as a pitcher with the team either as a starter, reliever or closer.

“There will be a lot of players on the team so I imagine I won’t be throwing more then three innings in a game. A lot of games will be whole staffs as we work back into it,” Williams said.

The Colonel reliever said his main focus for this summer is to work on throwing harder and establishing his splitter to be a more consistent strikeout pitch with his other array of pitches.

“Just really want to get back into a rhythm and get sharp again. I’ve been in these summer leagues the past few years and had success so looking forward to the day-to-day process of what it takes,” Williams said.

Williams still has two years of eligibility left in Richmond as he prepares for what will be considered his junior season eligibility-wise. In the shortened 2020 season, Williams didn’t allow a run in five appearances and six innings pitched out of the bullpen, striking out 10 of the 23 batters he faced, helping the Colonels off to a 12-2 start.