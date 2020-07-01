Battle of the Bourbon Trail brings baseball

As I started with the Mason County football program on Saturday, the second team glance in the series of five things to look at for area football teams as they approach the season is the Lewis County Lions.

The Lions enter a new era as Bryan Hoover takes over for Josh Hughes who has led the program since 2008. Hoover comes in from Ohio, where he was an assistant at South Point, Lewis County being his first head coaching job.

The first thing Hoover has established for the Lions is the new brand of football they’re trying to promote. They’ve started with a motto of “men of sword and shovel” to establish a sense of pride for the program, one that failed to record a victory during the 2019 season and has just seven wins since 2015.

“It’s a story about rebuilding, but while rebuilding you have to fend off attackers. We’re looking to rebuild our city, but that also doesn’t mean people won’t attack and take what we have. We have to be able to defend and fight,” Hoover said. “It’s not a mystery we have a bit of a rebuild ahead of us, but that doesn’t mean anyone feels sorry for us and we have to be able to fend them off and build what we’re trying to do.”

Other than some Hudl film, Hoover is basically going in blind to his first head coaching gig, making this piece hard to talk about personnel and position groups and what they’ll do offensively and defensively. They lost nine seniors off last season’s KHSAA roster with the majority of them playing key roles on the team.

Dylan Hardy played six games at quarterback and enters his junior season. Ethan Sizemore and Austin Howard are two of the returning leading rushers presumably back. No telling if they’ll still be in those roles come the start of the season.

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Hoover’s had just two weeks of workouts so far without a football and evaluating his personnel and getting measurables off of that. While as challenging as that sounds, Hoover has really taken in the mindset that the kids have brought out so far.

“Since we’ve been back together the kids have been 100 percent bought in. They’ve been ready to compete and ready to get going. They know where we’re at and want to be. So far they’ve been bought in and ready to put in the work,” Hoover said.

Hoover has estimated participation numbers in the mid 20’s from the team as they work under the KHSAA guidelines of social distancing. Its also helped him learn about some of the players individually since they’re in smaller groups.

“I’m trying my best to get to know them individually with all the rules. We’ve been in small groups of nine and I’m trying to talk to each of them individually and learn about their families and what their goals are. Its been a positive environment, especially for these kids allowed to get out and be social. Just been trying to find out about them in small groups and not as a collective unit. I’m a football guy, love the game and camaraderie and love trying to find new ways to attack and approach,” Hoover said.

With in class attendance for the upcoming school year still in limbo, it will make recruiting efforts even harder to get newcomers in. Hoover is counting on his team that’s been out to workouts currently to try and drive that point home to other students within the school. He may not know his final roster number possibly just weeks or days before the season is currently slated to begin on August 21.

“Word spreads fast with teenagers, they have a little bit of a sense with me now. They know what I’m trying to do and have a course of action and everything we do has a purpose,” Hoover said. “I told them last Friday was going to be the hardest day conditioning-wise and they were ready for it and we had a cookout for them afterward. Hopefully others start seeing what the football team does and wants to be a part of it. Obviously winning cures everything.”

Just a couple months into the job, Hoover has learned some different aspects of the head coaching position compared to being an assistant, where he ran the offense for the Pointers in South Point.

“Sometimes you have to take a step back and let your assistants coach. I’m a hands on guy and I like to get right in there and run drills with them. I like to demonstrate. I wouldn’t ask anyone to do something that I wouldn’t myself. As an assistant, I’m used to monitoring just one side of the ball and now it’s everything,” Hoover said. “Now I realize I need to let my assistants do their jobs and do more of the logistical work. I’ll put my two cents in and let them do what they need to do.”

Hoover has his staff lined up with four assistants and a couple of volunteers.

The Lions will open up the season on August 21 when they take on Bath County. They’re hopeful that the current schedule goes as planned and can get first day of official practices on July 10, with full pads allowed August 1.