Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, July 2

AUTO RACING

4:55 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Styria, Austria

BOXING

8 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank: Jose Pedraza vs. Mikkel LesPierre (Junior Welterweights), Las Vegas

GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.

ESPN — Doosan at Kiwoom

5:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN — LG at Samsung

RUGBY

5:30 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: Sydney at Melbourne

5:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS1 — NRL: Essendon at Collingwood

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham at Sheffield United

2:20 p.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga: FC Heidenheim 1846 at Werder Bremen, Relegation Playoff, First Leg

3:10 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester City

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

10 a.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: Challenge Cup: Washington vs. North Carolina, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah (taped)

TENNIS

8 a.m.

TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship, Round Robin

12 p.m.

TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship, Round Robin