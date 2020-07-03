Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, July 3
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: Essendon at Collingwood
11:30 p.m.
FS2 — AFL: Sydney at West Coast
2:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL: Gold Coast at Geelong
5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — NRL: Port Adelaide at Brisbane
AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Styria, Austria
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 2, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Styria, Austria
2:30 p.m.
NBCSN — ARCA: Menards Series, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis
3:30 p.m.
NBCSN — ARCA: Menards Series, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis
4:30 p.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar: Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
5:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Styria, Austria
GOLF
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Second Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — America’s Day at the Races
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN — LG at Samsung
4:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN — Kiwoom at KT
RUGBY
3 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Christchurch at Dunedin
TENNIS
12 p.m.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Draft Kings All American Team Cup, Day 1
6 p.m.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Draft Kings All American Team Cup, Day 1
Saturday, July 4
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
11 p.m.
FS1 — AFL: Teams TBA
4 a.m. (Sunday)
FS1 — AFL: Teams TBA
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula One: Qualifying, Red Bull Ring, Spielburg, Austria
12 p.m.
NBC — IndyCar: The GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
3 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Indiana 250, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
BOXING
9 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — America’s Day at the Races
5 p.m.
NBC — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series
KBO BASEBALL
4:55 a.m.
ESPN — TBA
3:55 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN — TBA
RUGBY
3 a.m.
ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Dunedin at Christchurch
5:30 a.m.
FS1 — NRL: Teams TBA
11:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Hamilton at Wellington
2 a.m. (Sunday)
FS1 — NRL: Teams TBA
SOCCER (MEN’S)
1:55 p.m.
ESPN2 — The German Super Cup: Teams TBA
Sunday, July 5
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m. (Sunday)
FS1 — AFL: Teams TBA
AUTO RACING
9:05 a.m.
ESPN — Formula One: The Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielburg, Austria
4 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Brickyard 400, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — America’s Day at the Races
KBO BASEBALL
3:55 a.m.
ESPN — TBA
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Southampton