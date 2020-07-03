Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, July 3

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: Essendon at Collingwood

11:30 p.m.

FS2 — AFL: Sydney at West Coast

2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL: Gold Coast at Geelong

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — NRL: Port Adelaide at Brisbane

AUTO RACING

4:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Styria, Austria

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 2, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Styria, Austria

2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — ARCA: Menards Series, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis

3:30 p.m.

NBCSN — ARCA: Menards Series, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis

4:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IndyCar: Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

5:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Styria, Austria

GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Second Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.

ESPN — LG at Samsung

4:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN — Kiwoom at KT

RUGBY

3 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Christchurch at Dunedin

TENNIS

12 p.m.

TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Draft Kings All American Team Cup, Day 1

6 p.m.

TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Draft Kings All American Team Cup, Day 1

Saturday, July 4

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

11 p.m.

FS1 — AFL: Teams TBA

4 a.m. (Sunday)

FS1 — AFL: Teams TBA

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula One: Qualifying, Red Bull Ring, Spielburg, Austria

12 p.m.

NBC — IndyCar: The GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

3 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Indiana 250, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

BOXING

9 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — America’s Day at the Races

5 p.m.

NBC — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series

KBO BASEBALL

4:55 a.m.

ESPN — TBA

3:55 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN — TBA

RUGBY

3 a.m.

ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Dunedin at Christchurch

5:30 a.m.

FS1 — NRL: Teams TBA

11:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Hamilton at Wellington

2 a.m. (Sunday)

FS1 — NRL: Teams TBA

SOCCER (MEN’S)

1:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — The German Super Cup: Teams TBA

Sunday, July 5

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4 a.m. (Sunday)

FS1 — AFL: Teams TBA

AUTO RACING

9:05 a.m.

ESPN — Formula One: The Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielburg, Austria

4 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Brickyard 400, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — America’s Day at the Races

KBO BASEBALL

3:55 a.m.

ESPN — TBA

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Southampton