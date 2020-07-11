Sports Calendar

MASON COUNTY GIRLS’ GOLF

Any girl entering grades 7-12 that is interested in playing on the Mason County High School Golf team, please email [email protected] or call 606-407-1280. Players wishing to tryout will need to be at Laurel Oaks Golf Course on July 16 at 10 a.m. Those trying out must have an updated physical before trying out.

SHAWNEE STATE MBB COACHING CLINIC

The men’s basketball program at Shawnee State University, in conjunction with the boys basketball program at Portsmouth High School, will be hosting a coaches clinic on Thursday, July 23 from 6-9 p.m. The clinic will be held at Waller Gymnasium. The coaches include Jack Owens — Miami (Ohio) men’s basketball head coach, Ryan Pedon — Ohio State associate head coach, Shawn Walker — Elizabeth City State University head coach, and Joel Justus — Kentucky assistant basketball coach. The cost of this clinic is $40 per coach. A staff of up to 5 coaches is $125.

Registration can be done electronically by emailing Jack Trainer from Shawnee State at [email protected] or Len Collins from Portsmouth High School at [email protected] Coaches can also call Coach Trainer at 740-708-4632 or Coach Collins at 740-352-3225. All checks and money orders should be made out to Shawnee State University Men’s Basketball, 940 Second Street, Portsmouth, OH 45662. Registration will be on a first-come-first serve basis and will be limited due to social distancing requirements.