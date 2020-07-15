NFL

Window closes on Green extension

July 15, 2020 edennison Sports 0
Evan Dennison [email protected]
The Bengals used their franchise tag on A.J. Green, giving them time to try to work out a long-term deal with the star who is one of the most accomplished receivers in franchise history and would be a vital part of breaking in a new quarterback. But the deadline passed on Wednesday with no long-term deal for Green. (AP Photo/Frank Victores, File)

The days of A.J. Green being in a Cincinnati Bengals uniform may be numbered.

The Bengals used their franchise tag on Green in March, giving them time to try to work out a long-term deal with the star who is one of the most accomplished receivers in franchise history and would be a vital part of breaking in a new quarterback.

But the deadline passed on Wednesday with no long-term deal for Green, meaning the seven-time Pro Bowler will play the 2020 season under the franchise tag for $17.8 million. Green turns 32 later this month and the news Wednesday doesn’t bring much surprise to many. He’s played in just nine games the last two seasons, including none last year as the team drafted Tee Higgins in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft and extended Tyler Boyd last offseason.

Green will be entering his 10th season on a “prove it” type year to see if there’s still some left in the tank. The injuries are concerning, playing in just 35 of the team’s last 64 games over the past four seasons. Green played in 76 of the team’s first 80 regular season games of his career. When Green is at the peak of his game, he’s shown he’s one of the best in the game at the position.

The team has the right to franchise tag him again after this season, but Green has desired a multi-year deal. This season will be his first with a new quarterback under center as Joe Burrow takes over with Andy Dalton released and playing for Dallas.