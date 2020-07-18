Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)
Saturday, July 18
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — AFL: North Melbourne at Richmond
11 p.m.
FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Carlton
1:30 a.m. (Sunday)
FS1 — AFL: Melbourbe at Hawthorn
4:30 a.m. (Sunday)
FS1 — AFL: West Coast at Fremantle
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
8:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula One: Qualifying, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
3 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The My Bariatric Solutions 300, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
5:30 p.m.
NBCSN — IMSA: The Cadillac Grand Prix Of Sebring, Sebring International Raceway, Highlands County, Fla.
8 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Vankor 350, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
8:30 p.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar: Iowa IndyCar 250’s Race 2, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis (taped)
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
3:30 p.m.
NBC — AVP: The Champions Cup Series, Long Beach, Calif.
GOLF
12:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Memorial Tournament, Third Round, Muirfield Village Golf Course, Dublin, Ohio
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The Memorial Tournament, Third Round, Muirfield Village Golf Course, Dublin, Ohio
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
5 p.m.
NBC — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Haskell Invitational, Monmouth Park, Oceanport, N.J.
KBO BASEBALL
4:55 a.m.
ESPN — Kiwoom at SK
3:55 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN — Doosan at Kia
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
5 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer Camp: NY Mets at NY Yankees
MLBN — Summer Camp: NY Mets at NY Yankees
RUGBY
3 a.m.
ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Auckland at Wellington
3:30 a.m.
FS1 — NRL: Newcastle at Sydney
5:30 a.m.
FS1 — NRL: Parramatta at Manly Warringah
11:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Dunedin at Hamilton
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11 a.m.
ESPN — Serie A: Atalanta at Hellas Verona
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Burnley at Norwich City
1 p.m.
ESPN — Serie A: Sassuolo at Cagliari
8 p.m.
ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Portland vs. Houston, Group F, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: LA FC vs. LA Galaxy, Group F, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
10 a.m.
CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup: Houston vs. Utah, Quarterfinal, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah (taped)
9 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup: Washington vs. Sky Blue FC, Quarterfinal, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah (taped)
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: bett1ACES Berlin Tournament 2: Semifinals, Tipsport Elite Trophy: Day 1, UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 2
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — WTT: Orange County vs. Orlando, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.
1 p.m.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Round Robin, UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 2
4 p.m.
CBSSN — WTT: Washington vs. Philadelphia, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.
6 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: bett1ACES Berlin Tournament 2: 3rd Places & Finals, Tipsport Elite Trophy: Day 2, UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 3 —-
Sunday, July 19
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: West Coast at Fremantle
AUTO RACING
9:05 a.m.
ESPN — Formula One: The Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
12 p.m.
FOX — NHRA: Indianapolis Drag Race II, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis
3 p.m.
NBC — MotoGP: The Spanish Grand Prix, Circuito de Jerez, De La Fontera, Spain (taped)
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The O’Reilly Auto Parts 500, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
4:30 p.m.
NBC — AVP: The Champions Cup Series, Long Beach, Calif.
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Memorial Tournament, Final Round, Muirfield Village Golf Course, Dublin, Ohio
3:30 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The Memorial Tournament, Final Round, Muirfield Village Golf Course, Dublin, Ohio
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KBO BASEBALL
3:55 a.m.
ESPN — Doosan at Kia
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — MLL: Chesapeake vs. New York, Annapolis, Md.
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — MLL: Denver vs. philadelphia, Annapolis, Md.
MLB BASEBALL
6 p.m.
MLBN — Summer Camp: Philadelphia at NY Yankees
8 p.m.
ESPN — Summer Camp: Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Southampton at Bournemouth
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — Serie A: Sampdoria at Parma
NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Tottenham
1:25 p.m.
ESPN — Serie A: Torino at Fiorentina
8 p.m.
FS1 — MLS is Back Tournament: Chicago vs. San Jose, Group B, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL: Reno 1868 FC at Sacramento Republic FC
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS is Back Tournament: Seattle vs. Vancouver, Group B, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
9:30 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup: OL Reign vs. Chicago, Quarterfinal, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah (taped)
TENNIS
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: bett1ACES Berlin Tournament 2: 3rd Places & Finals, Tipsport Elite Trophy: Day 2, UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 3
1 p.m.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Round Robin, UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 3
1:30 p.m.
CBS — WTT: Washington vs. Vegas, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.
