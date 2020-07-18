Sports on TV

The 28th annual Laurel Oaks Classic gets underway on Saturday for the 36-hole, two-day, stroke play tournament at Laurel Oaks Golf Course.

Corey Richmond is the defending champ, a first-time winner as he took home the 2019 title with a two-day score of 13-under-par and winning comfortably by five strokes over Tyler Lippert. Lippert is already a winner at Laurel Oaks this year, taking home the Commonwealth Cup with teammate B.J. Knox in June.

Richmond will try to win the Classic for the second time, a list that includes multi-time winners Deron Feldhaus (‘99, ‘00, ‘09, ‘12), Mark Moore (‘97, ‘98, ‘14), Matt Malott (‘10, ‘13), Shawn Armstrong (‘07, ‘08) and Harold Wallace (‘01, ‘05).

Rick Pumpelly, one of the course owners said about 65 players are registered as of late Thursday afternoon, an increase of about 20 players from last year’s tournament.

That field includes previous winners like Richmond, Feldhaus, Moore, Armstrong, Bill O’Mara and players in search of their first Classic title like Jackson Frame, Jake O’Mara, Lippert and Knox.

Pumpelly estimates they’ll have about four flights after the first 18 holes for Sunday’s play with cash prizes involved for the flight winners.

Tee times will be available around noon on Friday on the Laurel Oaks Golf Club Facebook page.

They’re shooting for the first groups to tee off around 9 a.m. on Saturday.

A shootout will take place on Friday night starting at 6 p.m., that’s open to anyone, even those not registered to play in the tournament.

A month ago, Laurel Oaks was unsure if they were even able to host the tournament, but the 65 players registered is a welcome site.

“The course is in great shape,” Pumpelly said. “In June we were wondering if we were going to have this thing so we’ll make sure we keep everything outside and social distance.”