Sports on TV

July 18, 2020 edennison Sports 0

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, July 18

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — AFL: North Melbourne at Richmond

11 p.m.

FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Carlton

1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

FS1 — AFL: Melbourbe at Hawthorn

4:30 a.m. (Sunday)

FS1 — AFL: West Coast at Fremantle

AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

8:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula One: Qualifying, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

3 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The My Bariatric Solutions 300, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

5:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IMSA: The Cadillac Grand Prix Of Sebring, Sebring International Raceway, Highlands County, Fla.

8 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Vankor 350, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

8:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IndyCar: Iowa IndyCar 250’s Race 2, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis (taped)

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

3:30 p.m.

NBC — AVP: The Champions Cup Series, Long Beach, Calif.

GOLF

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Memorial Tournament, Third Round, Muirfield Village Golf Course, Dublin, Ohio

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The Memorial Tournament, Third Round, Muirfield Village Golf Course, Dublin, Ohio

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

5 p.m.

NBC — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Haskell Invitational, Monmouth Park, Oceanport, N.J.

KBO BASEBALL

4:55 a.m.

ESPN — Kiwoom at SK

3:55 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN — Doosan at Kia

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

5 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer Camp: NY Mets at NY Yankees

MLBN — Summer Camp: NY Mets at NY Yankees

RUGBY

3 a.m.

ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Auckland at Wellington

3:30 a.m.

FS1 — NRL: Newcastle at Sydney

5:30 a.m.

FS1 — NRL: Parramatta at Manly Warringah

11:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Dunedin at Hamilton

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11 a.m.

ESPN — Serie A: Atalanta at Hellas Verona

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Burnley at Norwich City

1 p.m.

ESPN — Serie A: Sassuolo at Cagliari

8 p.m.

ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Portland vs. Houston, Group F, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: LA FC vs. LA Galaxy, Group F, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

10 a.m.

CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup: Houston vs. Utah, Quarterfinal, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah (taped)

9 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup: Washington vs. Sky Blue FC, Quarterfinal, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah (taped)

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: bett1ACES Berlin Tournament 2: Semifinals, Tipsport Elite Trophy: Day 1, UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 2

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — WTT: Orange County vs. Orlando, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.

1 p.m.

TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Round Robin, UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 2

4 p.m.

CBSSN — WTT: Washington vs. Philadelphia, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.

6 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: bett1ACES Berlin Tournament 2: 3rd Places & Finals, Tipsport Elite Trophy: Day 2, UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 3 —-

Sunday, July 19

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4:30 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: West Coast at Fremantle

AUTO RACING

9:05 a.m.

ESPN — Formula One: The Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

12 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: Indianapolis Drag Race II, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis

3 p.m.

NBC — MotoGP: The Spanish Grand Prix, Circuito de Jerez, De La Fontera, Spain (taped)

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The O’Reilly Auto Parts 500, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

4:30 p.m.

NBC — AVP: The Champions Cup Series, Long Beach, Calif.

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Memorial Tournament, Final Round, Muirfield Village Golf Course, Dublin, Ohio

3:30 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The Memorial Tournament, Final Round, Muirfield Village Golf Course, Dublin, Ohio

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KBO BASEBALL

3:55 a.m.

ESPN — Doosan at Kia

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — MLL: Chesapeake vs. New York, Annapolis, Md.

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — MLL: Denver vs. philadelphia, Annapolis, Md.

MLB BASEBALL

6 p.m.

MLBN — Summer Camp: Philadelphia at NY Yankees

8 p.m.

ESPN — Summer Camp: Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Southampton at Bournemouth

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — Serie A: Sampdoria at Parma

NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Tottenham

1:25 p.m.

ESPN — Serie A: Torino at Fiorentina

8 p.m.

FS1 — MLS is Back Tournament: Chicago vs. San Jose, Group B, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL: Reno 1868 FC at Sacramento Republic FC

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS is Back Tournament: Seattle vs. Vancouver, Group B, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

9:30 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup: OL Reign vs. Chicago, Quarterfinal, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah (taped)

TENNIS

6 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: bett1ACES Berlin Tournament 2: 3rd Places & Finals, Tipsport Elite Trophy: Day 2, UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 3

1 p.m.

TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Round Robin, UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 3

1:30 p.m.

CBS — WTT: Washington vs. Vegas, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.

6 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Tipsport Elite Trophy: Day 3