Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, July 25
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: St. Kilda at Port Adelaide
AUTO RACING
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The e.p.t 200, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
5 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Kansas Lottery 250, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
BOXING
2 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN2 — Top Rank: Anthony Cacace vs. Lyon Woodstock Jr. (Super-Featherweights), London (taped)
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, Final Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
3:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KBO BASEBALL
4:55 a.m.
ESPN — Samsung at Kia
3:55 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN — LG at Doosan
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
4 p.m.
NBC — PLL: Redwoods vs. Whipsnakes, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah
7:30 p.m.
NBCSN — PLL: Chaos vs. Chrome, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
5 p.m.
ESPN — UFC 174 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
8 p.m.
ESPN — UFC 174: Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till (Middleweights), UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
FOX — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs
2 p.m.
MLBN — Pittsburgh at St. Louis OR Minnesota at Chicago White Sox
4 p.m.
FOX — San Francisco at LA Dodgers
5 p.m.
Fox Sports Ohio — Detroit at Cincinnati
7 p.m.
FOX — NY Yankees at Washington
9 p.m.
FS1 — Arizona at San Diego
NBA BASKETBALL
12 p.m.
NBATV — Exhibition: LA Lakers vs. Orlando, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
4 p.m.
NBATV — Exhibition: Miami vs. Utah, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
RUGBY
3 a.m.
ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Wellington at Christchurch
3:30 a.m.
FS1 — NRL: St. George Illawarra at Cronulla-Sutherland
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — MLS is Back Tournament: Orlando City SC vs. Montreal, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
10 p.m.
NBCSN — Liga MX: León at Guadalajara
10:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — MLS is Back Tournament: Philadelphia vs. New England, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
TENNIS
12 p.m.
CBSSN — WTT: Orange County vs. Springfield, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Round Robin
2:30 p.m.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Round Robin; WTT: San Diego vs. Washington
WNBA BASKETBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN — Seattle vs. New York, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Indiana vs. Washington, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. —-
Sunday, July 26
AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — FIM MotoGP: The Andalucia Grand Prix, Circuito de Jerez, Jerez, Spain
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KBO BASEBALL
3:55 a.m.
ESPN — LG at Doosan
LACROSSE
2 p.m.
ESPN — MLL: TBD, Championship, Annapolis, Md.
4 p.m.
NBC — PLL: Waterdogs vs. Atlas, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
Fox Sports Ohio — Detroit at Cincinnati
TBS — NY Yankees at Washington
4 p.m.
MLBN — LA Angels at Oakland OR Arizona at San Diego
7 p.m.
ESPN — Atlanta at NY Mets
10 p.m.
ESPN — San Francisco at LA Dodgers
NBA BASKETBALL
12 p.m.
NBATV — Exhibition: Philadelphia vs. Oklahoma City, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
4 p.m.
NBATV — Exhibition: Indiana vs. Dallas, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
6 p.m.
NBATV — Exhibition: Portland vs. Toronto, VISA Athletic Center, Reunion, Fla.
8 p.m.
NBATV — Exhibition: Houston vs. Memphis, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Aston Villa at West Ham
11 a.m.
CNBC — Premier League: AFC Bournemouth at Everton
ESPN2 — Serie A: Lecce at Bologna
NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Leicester City
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS is Back Tournament: Toronto FC vs. NY City FC, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
11 p.m.
FS1 — MLS is Back Tournament: Kansas City vs. Vancouver, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
12:30 p.m.
CBS — NWSL Challenge Cup: Houston vs. Chicago, Final, Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy, Utah
TENNIS
12 p.m.
CBSSN — WTT: New York vs. Washington, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Round Robin
2:30 p.m.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Round Robin; WTT: Las Vegas vs. Chicago
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — WTT: San Diego vs. Philadelphia, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.
WNBA BASKETBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN — Connecticut vs. Minnesota, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Dallas vs. Atlanta, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.