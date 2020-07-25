Sports on TV

July 25, 2020 edennison Sports 0

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, July 25

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: St. Kilda at Port Adelaide

AUTO RACING

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The e.p.t 200, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

5 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Kansas Lottery 250, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

BOXING

2 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN2 — Top Rank: Anthony Cacace vs. Lyon Woodstock Jr. (Super-Featherweights), London (taped)

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, Final Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KBO BASEBALL

4:55 a.m.

ESPN — Samsung at Kia

3:55 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN — LG at Doosan

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

NBC — PLL: Redwoods vs. Whipsnakes, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah

7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — PLL: Chaos vs. Chrome, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

5 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 174 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

8 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 174: Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till (Middleweights), UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

FOX — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs

2 p.m.

MLBN — Pittsburgh at St. Louis OR Minnesota at Chicago White Sox

4 p.m.

FOX — San Francisco at LA Dodgers

5 p.m.

Fox Sports Ohio — Detroit at Cincinnati

7 p.m.

FOX — NY Yankees at Washington

9 p.m.

FS1 — Arizona at San Diego

NBA BASKETBALL

12 p.m.

NBATV — Exhibition: LA Lakers vs. Orlando, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

4 p.m.

NBATV — Exhibition: Miami vs. Utah, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

RUGBY

3 a.m.

ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Wellington at Christchurch

3:30 a.m.

FS1 — NRL: St. George Illawarra at Cronulla-Sutherland

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — MLS is Back Tournament: Orlando City SC vs. Montreal, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

10 p.m.

NBCSN — Liga MX: León at Guadalajara

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — MLS is Back Tournament: Philadelphia vs. New England, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

TENNIS

12 p.m.

CBSSN — WTT: Orange County vs. Springfield, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.

TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Round Robin

2:30 p.m.

TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Round Robin; WTT: San Diego vs. Washington

WNBA BASKETBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN — Seattle vs. New York, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Indiana vs. Washington, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. —-

Sunday, July 26

AUTO RACING

7:30 a.m.

NBCSN — FIM MotoGP: The Andalucia Grand Prix, Circuito de Jerez, Jerez, Spain

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KBO BASEBALL

3:55 a.m.

ESPN — LG at Doosan

LACROSSE

2 p.m.

ESPN — MLL: TBD, Championship, Annapolis, Md.

4 p.m.

NBC — PLL: Waterdogs vs. Atlas, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

Fox Sports Ohio — Detroit at Cincinnati

TBS — NY Yankees at Washington

4 p.m.

MLBN — LA Angels at Oakland OR Arizona at San Diego

7 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at NY Mets

10 p.m.

ESPN — San Francisco at LA Dodgers

NBA BASKETBALL

12 p.m.

NBATV — Exhibition: Philadelphia vs. Oklahoma City, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

4 p.m.

NBATV — Exhibition: Indiana vs. Dallas, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

6 p.m.

NBATV — Exhibition: Portland vs. Toronto, VISA Athletic Center, Reunion, Fla.

8 p.m.

NBATV — Exhibition: Houston vs. Memphis, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Aston Villa at West Ham

11 a.m.

CNBC — Premier League: AFC Bournemouth at Everton

ESPN2 — Serie A: Lecce at Bologna

NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Leicester City

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS is Back Tournament: Toronto FC vs. NY City FC, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

11 p.m.

FS1 — MLS is Back Tournament: Kansas City vs. Vancouver, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

12:30 p.m.

CBS — NWSL Challenge Cup: Houston vs. Chicago, Final, Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy, Utah

TENNIS

12 p.m.

CBSSN — WTT: New York vs. Washington, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.

TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Round Robin

2:30 p.m.

TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Round Robin; WTT: Las Vegas vs. Chicago

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — WTT: San Diego vs. Philadelphia, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.

WNBA BASKETBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN — Connecticut vs. Minnesota, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Dallas vs. Atlanta, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.