NBA Restart Opening Weekend Scores

August 2, 2020

All Times Eastern

All games in Orlando, Fla.

Thursday, July 30

Utah 106, New Orleans 104

L.A. Lakers 103, L.A. Clippers 101

Friday, July 31

Orlando 128, Brooklyn 118

Portland 140, Memphis 135 (OT)

Phoenix 125, Washington 112

Milwaukee 119, Boston 112

San Antonio 129, Sacramento 120

Houston 153, Dallas 149 (OT)

Saturday, Aug. 1

Miami 125, Denver 105

Oklahoma City 110, Utah 94

L.A. Clippers 126, New Orleans 103

Indiana 127, Philadelphia 121

Toronto 107, L.A. Lakers 92

Sunday, Aug. 2

Brooklyn 118, Washington 110

Boston 128, Portland 124

San Antonio 108, Memphis 106

Sacramento vs. Orlando, late

Milwaukee vs. Houston, late

Dallas vs. Phoenix, late