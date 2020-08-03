Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, August 3

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Tuesday)

ESPN — TBA

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

Fox Sports Ohio — Cleveland at Cincinnati

7 p.m.

FS1 — NY Mets at Atlanta

NBA BASKETBALL

1:30 p.m.

NBATV — Seeding Games: Toronto vs. Miami, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

4 p.m.

NBATV — Seeding Games: Denver vs. Oklahoma City, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

6:45 p.m.

ESPN — Seeding Games: Memphis vs. New Orleans, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

9:05 p.m.

ESPN — Seeding Games: LA Lakers vs. Utah, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY

12 p.m.

NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: NY Rangers vs. Carolina, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Winnipeg vs. Calgary, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

NHLN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Winnipeg vs. Calgary, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

4 p.m.

NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Washington vs. Tampa Bay, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

6:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Dallas vs. Vegas, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

NHLN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Dallas vs. Vegas, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

8 p.m.

NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Montreal vs. Pittsburgh, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

10:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Chicago vs. Edmonton, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

Tuesday, August 4

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.

ESPN — TBA

5:25 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN — TBA

LACROSSE

10:30 p.m.

NBCSN — PLL: TBD, Elimination Playoff I, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah

MLB BASEBALL

6 p.m.

Fox Sports Ohio — Cleveland at Cincinnati

7 p.m.

ESPN — NY Mets at Washington

10 p.m.

ESPN — LA Angels at Seattle

NBA BASKETBALL

1:30 p.m.

NBATV — Seeding Games: Brooklyn vs. Milwaukee, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

4 p.m.

NBATV — Seeding Games: Phoenix vs. LA Clippers, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Seeding Games: Boston vs. Miami, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.

TNT — Seeding Games: Houston vs. Portland, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY

12 p.m.

NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Florida vs. NY Islanders, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Arizona vs. Nashville, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

NHLN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Arizona vs. Nashville, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

4 p.m.

NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Columbus vs. Toronto, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

6:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Calgary vs. Winnipeg, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

NHLN – Western Conference Qualifying Round: Calgary vs. Winnipeg, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

8 p.m.

NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Carolina vs. NY Rangers, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

10:45 p.m.

USA — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Minnesota vs. Vancouver, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Phoenix vs. Atlanta, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Connecticut vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.