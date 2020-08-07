Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, August 7
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
2:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL: Richmond at Port Adelaide
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom
9:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 2, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom
6 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Henry Ford Health System 200, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.
5:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom
GOLF
10 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The English Championship, Second Round, Hanbury Manor Golf Course, Hertfordshire, England
1 p.m.
GOLF — U.S. Women’s Amateur: Quarterfinal Matches, Woodmont Country Club, Rockville, Md.
4 p.m.
ESPN — PGA Tour Golf: The PGA Championship, Second Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco
GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The Marathon Classic, Second Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio
7 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Portland Open, Second Round, Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, North Plains, Ore.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN — Lotte at Doosan
4:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN — KT at Hanwha
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m.
PARAMOUNT — Bellator 243: Michael Chandler vs. Benson Henderson II (Lightweights), Uncasville, Conn.
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
MLBN — NY Yankees at Tampa Bay OR Baltimore at Washington
8 p.m.
Fox Sports Ohio — Cincinnati at Milwaukee
9 p.m.
FS1 — LA Angels at Texas
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — San Francisco at LA Dodgers OR Arizona at San Diego (9 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
NBATV — Seeding Games: Oklahoma City vs. Memphis, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
6:30 p.m.
TNT — Seeding Games: Orlando vs. Philadelphia, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m.
TNT — Seeding Games: Boston vs. Toronto, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL HOCKEY
12 p.m.
NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: NY Islanders vs. Florida, Game 4, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
2:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Nashville vs. Arizona, Game 4, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
NHLN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Nashville vs. Arizona, Game 4, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
4 p.m.
NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Pittsburgh vs. Montreal, Game 4 Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
6:45 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Edmonton vs. Chicago, Game 4, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
8 p.m.
NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Toronto vs. Columbus, Game 4, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto (joined in progress)
NHLN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Toronto vs. Columbus, Game 4, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
10:45 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Vancouver vs. Minnesota, Game 4, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
RUGBY
3 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Hamilton at Wellington
5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — NRL: Canberra at Penrith
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:40 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid at Manchester City, Round of 16, Leg 2
8 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Olympique Lyonnais at Juventus FC, Round of 16, Leg 2 (taped)
TENNIS
10 a.m.
TENNIS — Palermo-WTA Quarterfinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — New York vs. Washington, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Los Angeles vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.