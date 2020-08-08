Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, August 8

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN2 — AFL: Carlton at West Coast

4 a.m. (Sunday)

FS1 — AFL: North Melbourne at Melbourne

AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom

8 a.m.

FS2 — Formula E: Qualifying, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom

12 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Henry 180, Road America, Elkhart Wis.

1 p.m.

FOX — Formula E: The Berlin ePrix II, Round 8, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin

3 p.m.

FS1 — AMA: MotoAmerica Superbikes, Pittsburgh International Race Complex, Wampum, Pa.

4 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.

BOXING

8 p.m.

FOX — PBC Fight Night: Jamal James vs. Thomas Dulorme (Welterweights), Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles

10 p.m.

FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Lucas SantaMaria vs. Mykal Fox (Welterweights), Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The English Championship, Third Round, Hanbury Manor Golf Course, Hertfordshire, England

1 p.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour Golf: The PGA Championship, Third Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco

GOLF — U.S. Women’s Amateur: Semifinal Matches, Woodmont Country Club, Rockville, Md.

4 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The PGA Championship, Third Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco

GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The Marathon Classic, Third Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio

6 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Portland Open, Third Round, Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, North Plains, Ore.

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

5 p.m.

FOX — Travers Stakes: The Midsummer Derby, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

6 p.m.

CBSSN — The Hambletonian Stakes: Meadowlands Racetrack, East Rutherford, N.J.

6:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KBO BASEBALL

4:55 a.m.

ESPN — KT at Hanwha

3:55 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN — Lotte at Doosan

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

4 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, UFC Apex, Las Vegas (taped)

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Cleveland at Chicago White Sox OR NY Yankees at Tampa Bay

4 p.m.

FS1 — Detroit at Pittsburgh

6 p.m.

MLBN — Atlanta at Philadelphia OR Baltimore at Washington

7 p.m.

Fox Sports Ohio — Cincinnati at Milwaukee

9 p.m.

MLBN — San Francisco at LA Dodgers OR Colorado at Seattle

NBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

TNT — Seeding Games: LA Clippers vs. Portland, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

3:30 p.m.

TNT — Seeding Games: Utah vs. Denver, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

6 p.m.

TNT — Seeding Games: LA Lakers vs. Indiana, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

8:45 p.m.

ESPN — Seeding Games: Milwaukee vs. Dallas, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY

3 p.m.

NBC — Stanley Cup Qualifier: TBD

8 p.m.

NBC — Stanley Cup Qualifier: TBD

NBCSN — Stanley Cup Qualifier: TBD

10:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup Qualifier: TBD

RODEO

8 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Dakota Community Bank & Trust Invitational, Bismarck, N.D.

RUGBY

3 a.m.

ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Hamilton at Wellington

5:30 a.m.

FS1 — NRL: Canberra at Penrith

11:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Dunedin at Christchurch

12 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at Gold Coast

2 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Cronulla

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:40 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Napoli at Barcelona, Round of 16, Leg 2

8 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Santos Laguna at Monterrey

12 a.m. (Sunday)

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Chelsea at Bayern Munich, Round of 16, Leg 2 (taped)

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Palermo-WTA Semifinals

WNBA BASKETBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Atlanta vs. Dallas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

3 p.m.

ABC — Phoenix vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

5 p.m.

NBATV — Chicago vs. Connecticut, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Sunday, August 9

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: North Melbourne at Melbourne

4 a.m. (Monday)

FS1 — AFL: St. Kilda at Geelong

AUTO RACING

7:30 a.m.

NBCSN — MotoGP: Grand Prix, Automotodrom Brno, Ostrovacice, Czechia

9:05 a.m.

ESPN — Formula One: The 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom

1 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The Dodge NHRA Indy Nationals, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis

FS1 — Formula E: The Berlin ePrix II, Round 9, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin

3 p.m.

FS1 — AMA: MotoAmerica Superbikes, Pittsburgh International Race Complex, Wampum, Pa.

4 p.m.

CBSSN — GT: World Challenge, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.

4:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Consumers Energy 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.

GOLF

10 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The English Championship, Final Round, Hanbury Manor Golf Course, Hertfordshire, England

12 p.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour Golf: The PGA Championship, Final Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco

1 p.m.

GOLF — U.S. Women’s Amateur: Championship Match, Woodmont Country Club, Rockville, Md.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The PGA Championship, Final Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco

4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The Marathon Classic, Final Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio

6 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Portland Open, Final Round, Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, North Plains, Ore.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

4 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

5 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KBO BASEBALL

3:55 a.m.

ESPN — Lotte at Doosan

LACROSSE

12:30 P.M.

NBC — PLL: Whipsnakes vs. Chaos, Championship, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

4 a.m.

ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, UFC Apex, Las Vegas (taped)

11:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Derrick Lewis vs. Aleksei Oleinik (Heavyweights), UFC Apex, Las Vegas (taped)

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

TBS — Atlanta at Philadelphia

2 p.m.

Fox Sports Ohio — Cincinnati at Milwaukee

4 p.m.

MLBN — San Francisco at LA Dodgers OR Arizona at San Diego

7 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis

NBA BASKETBBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — Seeding Games: San Antonio vs. New Orleans, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

6:30 p.m.

NBATV — Seeding Games: Philadelphia vs. Portland, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.

NBATV — Seeding Games: Brooklyn vs. LA Clippers, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY

3 p.m.

NBC — Stanley Cup Qualifier: TBD

8 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup Qualifier: TBD

10:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup Qualifier: TBD

RODEO

6 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Dakota Community Bank & Trust Invitational, Bismarck, N.D.

TENNIS

1:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Palermo-WTA Final

6:30 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Prague-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN — Minnesota vs. Los Angeles, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Washington vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.