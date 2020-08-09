Augusta Park League canceled

August 9, 2020
The inaugural Augusta Park League will have to wait another year to get going.

The APL was formed to get some local summer outdoor basketball action down in Augusta with players from the surrounding area. A draft took place in late May for the players who were interested in playing with eight teams formed.

Each team had its own General Manager with rules set in place for game play for games that were to take place on Sunday afternoons.

But due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the league never got clearance from the Bracken County Health Department and Augusta City Council to get the green light on playing.

Initial talks have already begun for the summer of 2021.

“We are saddened to say that the Inaugural APL league of Summer 2020 will be canceled, as most people may already know. We plan to come back in the summer of 2021 with new ideas, great competition, and crazy moments!,” the Augusta Park League Twitter handle posted. “For the players of the 2020 season, we are giving you guys the opportunity to let us know if you will still be interested in playing in the 2021 season before we start bringing other players in.”

Options will be available on the 2021 league once interest is gained from the current players on who can and can’t play.