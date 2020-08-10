August 10, 2020 edennison Sports 0

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, August 10

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: St. Kilda at Geelong

4:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

FS1 — AFL: Collingwood at Adelaide

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Tuesday)

ESPN — Kia at LG

MLB BASEBALL

6 p.m.

FS1 — Atlanta at Philadelphia

7 p.m.

MLBN — Washington at NY Mets OR Chicago White Sox at Detroit

9 p.m.

ESPN — San Francisco at Houston

NBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

NBATV — Seeding Games: Dallas vs. Utah, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

6:45 p.m.

ESPN — Seeding Games: Toronto vs. Milwaukee, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.

TNT — Seeding Games: Denver vs. LA Lakers, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY

6 p.m.

NBCSN — 2020 NHL Draft Lottery

TENNIS

6:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Prague-WTA Early Rounds

11:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Lexington-WTA & Prague-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Prague-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Phoenix vs. Dallas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Chicago vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Tuesday, August 11

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: Collingwood at Adelaide

5 a.m. (Wednesday)

FS1 — AFL: Essendon at Gold Coast

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.

ESPN — TBA

5:25 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN — TBA

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

Fox Sports Ohio — Kansas City at Cincinnati

7 p.m.

FS1 — Chicago Cubs at Cleveland

NBA BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Seeding Games: Boston vs. Memphis, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.

TNT — Seeding Games: New Orleans vs. Sacramento, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: TBD, The Final, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Prague-WTA Early Rounds

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Lexington-WTA & Prague-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Prague-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Las Vegas vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — New York vs. Los Angeles, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.