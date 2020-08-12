Depth doing wonders for Royals

Fleming County’s Seth Hickerson putts on No. 6 at Laurel Oaks on Wednesday. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)
Ripley’s Landon Jodrey tees off on No. 1 at Laurel Oaks on Wednesday. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)
Mason County’s A golf team on Wednesday got wind that the B team had a chance to beat them, so concerned they took a break from their post round chips and putts on the putting green and took to the course to watch their counterparts.
That’s how deep this team continues to prove itself.
But in the end, the Royals A team (153) held off the B team (157) by four strokes to take their match over Fleming County’s A (167) and B team (203) with Ripley bringing two individuals to play to Laurel Oaks Golf Course.
“That’s good news to me,” Royals coach Chad Mefford said. “They went out there to watch them on No. 9 and let them know they’re out there watching them putt. It’s all fun.”
The match was a bit of a switch up from the early grind of the season, one in which Mason County played eight tournaments in 11 days.
“The gauntlet is real. It’s exhausting. When you have 16-year-olds coming off the course after the eighth one and they’re like, ‘We need a break.’ So do I for sure and the parents do. So today was fun, kind of a let’s get some local teams out here and have some fun,” Mefford said.
It also showed that Fleming County’s program is healthy as well, bringing 11 players to the course and has some promise without a senior on the roster.
“We generated a lot of interest, got some kids out playing that are athletes, competing in other sports and kind of have the bug for it,” Panthers coach Corbin Marshall said. “They’ve played a lot and really worked at it. It’s good to see them having some success and it pay off a little bit. Future is pretty bright for us right now.”
Individually it was Mason County’s Mason Butler, Evan Schumacher and Quin Grooms taking home medalist honors, all shooting an even-par 36 on the day.
Zack Ring was just a stroke behind them with a one-over-par 37, Fleming County’s Logan Hughes rounding out the top five with a two-over-par 38.
Mason County’s Logan Shepherd closed out with a 40, back to Mason County’s depth…the No. 3 (Kaden Grooms) had the same score as their No. 9 (Trey Cracraft) with 41’s on the day.
“Our six-man outscores three in the top five, Quin shoots even-par in the eight-spot. It’s just signs you’ve got a good team, they all work hard and it’s going to be a battle for the top five all the way to the end of August,” Mefford said.
From there for the Royals it was Grant Owens and Jake Feldhaus with 43’s, Noah Gardner (44) and Joseph Hazlett (58).
Following Hughes for the Panthers was Adam Hargett (41), Hunter High (42), Calvin DeHart (43), Seth Hickerson and Conner Grannis (46), Jaeren Wallingford (48), Owen Manning (55), Braden Clark (56), Ashton Watson (59) and Chase Grannis (62).
Ripley’s pair was led by Landon Jodrey with a 48, Clay Phillips shooting a 52.
SCORING
Laurel Oaks Golf Course
Par 36 — Front Nine
Team
1. Mason County “A” — 153 (Mason Butler 36, Evan Schumacher 36, Logan Shepherd 40, Kaden Grooms 41, Jake Feldhaus 43)
2. Mason County “B” — 157 (Quin Grooms 36, Zack Ring 37, Trey Cracraft 41, Grant Owens 43, Noah Gardner 44, Joseph Hazlett 58)
3. Fleming County “A” — 167 (Logan Hughes 38, Adam Hargett 41, Hunter High 42, Seth Hickerson 46, Jaeren Wallingford 48)
4. Fleming County “B” — 203 (Calvin DeHart 43, Conner Grannis 46, Owen Manning 55, Braden Clark 56, Ashton Watson 59, Chase Grannis 62)
Individuals
Landon Jodrey, Ripley — 48
Clay Phillips, Ripley — 52