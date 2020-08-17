Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, August 17

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Gold Coast at Richmond

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Celtic Classic, Final Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Republic of Ireland

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Tuesday)

ESPN2 — Kiwoom at NC

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

MLBN — Boston at NY Yankees OR Washington at Atlanta

9 p.m.

FS1 — San Diego at Texas

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Oakland at Arizona OR Seattle at LA Dodgers

NBA BASKETBALL

1:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Utah vs. Denver, Game 1, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

4 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Brooklyn vs. Toronto, Game 1, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia vs. Boston, Game 1, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Dallas vs. LA Clippers, Game 1, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY

3 p.m.

NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: Tampa Bay vs. Columbus, Game 4, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

5:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: Colorado vs. Arizona, Game 4, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

8 p.m.

NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston vs. Carolina, Game 4, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

10:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: St. Louis vs. Vancouver, Game 4, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

CBSSN — EUFA Europa League: Inter Milan vs. FC Shakhtar Donetsk, Semifinal, Merkur Spiel-Arena, Düsseldorf, Germany (taped)

Tuesday, August 18

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.

ESPN — TBA

5:25 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN — TBA

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN — San Francisco at LA Angels

7 p.m.

ESPN — Tampa Bay at NY Yankees

8 p.m.

Fox Sports Ohio — Cincinnati at Kansas City

FS1 — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs

NBA BASKETBALL

1:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, Game 1, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

4 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Miami vs. Indiana, Game 1, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Game 1, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Portland vs. LA Lakers, Game 1, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD

USA — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD

9:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD

WNBA BASKETBALL

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Las Vegas vs. Chicago, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.