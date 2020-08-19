Sports on TV

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio high school football, soccer and field hockey seasons are able to start on time after all.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday all sports are allowed to proceed with the start of the season next week during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our (health) order will provide that all sports may go forward this fall with contact and non-contact sports,” DeWine said in a press conference on Tuesday.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association and Ohio governor’s office worked this past weekend on return to play guidance for contact sports including football, soccer and field hockey.

Earlier this month, the OHSAA announced plans to shorten the football season following a recommendation from the governor’s office concerning thoughts that COVID-19 may spike in early winter.

That plan includes a six-game regular season in which all teams are able to enter the playoffs starting Oct. 9. The state championship games will be played no later than Nov. 21.

The high school soccer and field hockey seasons start Friday. The high school football season starts the week of Aug. 24 with Aug. 28 being the first Friday night.

Since the health order becomes effective Friday, the OHSAA is permitting scrimmages in football, soccer and field hockey. Football is allowed one scrimmage only this Friday or Saturday.

Soccer: Normal policy of maximum of four scrimmages and one preview beginning Friday.

Field Hockey: Normal policy of maximum of five scrimmages beginning Friday.

OHSAA requirements, based on guidance from the Governor’s Office, is for schools to limit the number of players dressing for contests. The limits are 60 in football; 22 in soccer and field hockey, and 15 in volleyball.

The low/non-contact sports that have already been approved by the governor’s office for seasons are golf and tennis (seasons started earlier this month) along with girls volleyball (Friday) and cross country (Aug. 24).

DeWine also stated no spectators outside of family members will be allowed at sporting events.

The OHSAA has 815 member high schools and 760 seventh- to eighth-grade schools in the association for this upcoming 2020-21 school year.

The OHSAA represents over 350,000 students competing in 26 sanctioned sports – 13 for boys and 13 for girls.