Local Results

August 22, 2020
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, August 22
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: Richmond at Essendon
1:30 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: St. Kilda at Brisbane
4 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at West Coast
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drydene 200, Race 1, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del.
4 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Drydene 311, Race 1, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del.
BOXING
8 p.m.
FOX — PBC Fight Night: Shawn Porter vs. Sebastian Formella (Welterweights), Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles
10 p.m.
FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Livan Navarro vs. Justin DeLoach (Welterweights), Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles
FISHING
8 a.m.
ESPN2 — Bassmaster Elite Series: From Lake St. Clair
GOLF
9 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women’s Open, Third Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom
12 p.m.
NBC — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women’s Open, Third Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, Third Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, Third Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Third Round, Scarlet Course, Arlington, Ohio
3 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa Wales Open, Third Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, United Kingdom (taped)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
4 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KBO BASEBALL
4:55 a.m.
ESPN — NC at KT
3:55 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN — Lotte at Samsung
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, UFC APEX, Las Vegas
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night: Pedro Munhoz vs. Frankie Edgar (Bantamweights), UFC APEX, Las Vegas
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
FS1 — Milwaukee at Pittsburgh
MLBN — Miami at Washington OR LA Angels at Oakland
7 p.m.
FS1 — Minnesota at Kansas City
8 p.m.
Fox Sports Ohio — Cincinnati at St. Louis
9 p.m.
MLBN — Houston at San Diego OR Arizona at San Francisco
NBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, Game 3, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
3:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Miami vs. Indiana, Game 3, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
6 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Game 3, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
8:30 p.m.
ABC — Western Conference First Round: LA Lakers vs. Portland, Game 3, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
RODEO
9 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The TicketSmarter Invitational, Utah State Fairpark, Salt Lake City
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:45 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: York9 FC vs. Valour FC, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island
6 p.m.
FOX — MLS: LA Galaxy at LA FC
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
ABC — Seattle vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Indiana vs. Chicago, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
7 p.m.
CBSSN — New York vs. Connecticut, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Sunday, August 23
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at West Coast
5 a.m. (Monday)
ESPN2 — AFL: North Melbourne at Collingwood
AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — FIM MotoGP: The Styrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
1 p.m.
NBC — IndyCar: The Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drydene 200, Race 2, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del.
4 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series, The Drydene 311, Race 2, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del.
FISHING
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Bassmaster Elite Series: From Lake St. Clair
GOLF
3 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa Wales Open, Third Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, United Kingdom (taped)
8 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom
12 p.m.
NBC — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom
12:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, Final Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.
2:30 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, Final Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Final Round, Scarlet Course, Arlington, Ohio
5 a.m. (Monday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa Wales Open, Final Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, United Kingdom (taped)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KBO BASEBALL
3:55 a.m.
ESPN — Lotte at Samsung
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
Fox Sports Ohio — Cincinnati at St. Louis
4 p.m.
ESPN — Houston at San Diego
MLBN — Colorado at LA Dodgers OR Arizona at San Francisco
7 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at Atlanta
NBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ABC — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston vs. Philadelphia, Game 4, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Eastern Conference First Round: LA Clippers vs. Dallas, Game 4, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
6:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Toronto vs. Brooklyn, Game 4, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Denver vs. Utah, Game 4, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
NBC — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD (if necessary)
NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD (if necessary)
RODEO
1:30 p.m.
CBS — PBR: The TicketSmarter Invitational, Utah State Fairpark, Salt Lake City
5 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The TicketSmarter Invitational, Utah State Fairpark, Salt Lake City
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:45 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: FC Edmonton vs. Atlético Ottawa, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island
2:30 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich, Final, Estádio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal
7:45 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: HFX Wanderers FC vs. Cavalry FC, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island
10 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Seattle at Portland
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP: The Western and Southern Open, First & Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.