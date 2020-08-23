Local Results

It had to be the hat.

That’s the story Lewis County junior golfer Logan Liles playfully promulgated.

Liles fired a 6-under-par 66 to win Saturday’s Laurel Oaks Classic at Laurel Oaks Golf course, his lowest score of the high school season and second lowest this year. He’s also tied for fourth with Highlands’ Justin Gabbard in the Kentucky Junior Amateur All-State rankings.

“I shot 65 on Day 2 of the (Kentucky) Junior Amateur at Boone’s Trace (July 9 in Richmond),” Liles said.

Liles complemented his six birdies with 12 pars and no bogeys.

“Putting has really picked up,” Liles said. “My wedges are pretty good; I can throw wedges in to give myself really good looks at birdies.”

Besides being the best golfer on the course, it was equally easy to notice Liles choice of chapeau.

The tan, straw, wide-brimmed Panama-style cover replaced a baseball cap touting a national chain of camping and fishing equipment stores. Liles’ dad, Lewis County coach John Liles, usually wears it when he’s mowing or bush-hogging on the family property.

“Dad brought this big straw hat the first tournament back from my broken finger two summers ago,” Logan Liles said. “He wears it around the golf course, and I picked it out (Friday) night. He didn’t like me wearing this.”

Liles didn’t choose his headgear. He says it was a friend, Lewis County sophomore basketball player Sarah Paige Weddington.

“Make sure that’s in the paper,” Liles said. “She picks out my hats the night before … I just send her a bunch of options, she picks ‘em out.

“Straw hat was new; I put it in there, she liked it.”

Weddington says she’s chosen his hats for quite a while. “He gives me the same options every day,” she said. “(The straw hat) was something new.”

Liles carded a 4-under 32 over the first nine holes. He said the last birdie, on the 358-yard par-4 18th hole, was most memorable because he missed a three-foot birdie putt on the 489-yard par-5 17th. (“I still want that putt back,” he said.)

“(No. 18) was the longest putt I made all day, I think,” Liles said. “It was only, like, 10 feet, so that’s how dialed-in I had wedges.”

Of all the golfers parents, grandparents, coaches and anyone else – Mason County senior Evan Schumacher is the most grateful to be perpendicular to the ground, ambulatory and breathing.

Schumacher shot a five-over 77 Saturday.

“I played all right,” Schumacher said. “I missed a little tap-in putt on 9 for par; just rushed it, should’ve took my time.”

A 76 is pretty good for any golfer not playing in college or on the PGA or LPGA tours, but it’s extraordinary when you see bruises on Schumacher’s legs and the scar on the left side of his neck. The wounds are the reminders of what happened May 7 – the day Schumacher fell nearly 80 feet off Lockegee Rock, part of a trail in Rowan County.

“I played golf that day with a couple of my buddies,” Schumacher said. “And after that, I don’t remember anything.”

Schumacher spent about 10 days in the hospital and had home physical therapy for a month after that. The list of injuries is frighteningly lengthy.

“Ruptured spleen, broken femur, shattered wrist,” he says. “I had a fracture in my jaw, dislocated kneecap and a dislocated hip.”

Schumacher’s dad, Eric Schumacher, thanks God every day.

“Thank goodness for the trees,” he said. “(Evan’s) a walking miracle. He free-fell 15, 20 feet before he caught the trees the rest of the way.”

“They told (Schumacher) eight to 12 months for full recovery,” Mason County coach Chad Mefford said. “Three months, he’s playing golf. That’s a miracle.”

Schumacher the son has played 11 tournaments since the accident. He says he’s playing pain-free, and he admits it was stupid of him to go to Lockegee Rock in the first place.

“I’ve thought more about things before I do (them),” he says.

Mason County and St. Henry tied for the team title with a combined total 297. The Royals and Crusaders both received 75 all-state points. The win was Mason County’s fourth of the season, two outright, two in a share for first.

Highlands was second at 299 and received 65 points. Mason County and the Bluebirds remained first and second in the rankings.

Justin Gabbard of Highlands and Montgomery County’s Logan McCormick tied for second at 3-under 69. Junior Kaden Grooms led Mason County with a 1-under 71 and finished in a five-way tie for seventh. Grooms was followed by Mason Butler (74), Logan Shepherd (75), Schumacher (77) and Zack Ring (78).

Butler entered Saturday’s tournament seventh in the individual All-State points standings, his teammate Shepherd in a tie for 16th.

SCORING

LAUREL OAKS CLASSIC

Laurel Oaks Golf Course

Par 72

Team (Top 10)

t-1. Mason County — 297

t-1. St. Henry — 297

3. Highlands — 298

4. Clay County — 303

5. Montgomery County — 311

6. Estill County — 313

7. Cooper — 314

t-8. Fleming County — 317

t-8. Pikeville — 317

10. Conner — 319

Individual (Top 10)

1. Logan Liles, Lewis County — 66

t-2. Justin Gabbard, Highlands — 69

t-2. Logan McCormick, Montgomery County — 69

t-4. Connor Calhoun, Ashland Blazer — 70

t-4. Gehrig Sexton, Wayne County — 70

t-4. Kade Benton, Estill County — 70

t-7. Rylan Wotherspoon, Cooper — 71

t-7. Kaden Grooms, Mason County — 71

t-7. Harley Davidson, Clay County — 71

t-7. Tyler Mitts, Grant County — 71

t-7. Joel Kraft, Highlands — 71