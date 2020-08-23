Local Results

August 23, 2020 edennison Sports 0

FRIDAY

OHIO

BOYS GOLF

Ripley vs Georgetown at Hilltop Golf Course

Front Nine- Par 35

Team Scores:

Georgetown — (193) — Carson Malott 39 (Medalist), Aarron Teegardem 51, Greg Vaughn 51, Payton Schadle 52, Hunter Sawyer 57

Ripley- (NS) — Landon Jodrey 42, Clay Phillips 52, Logan Madison 64