Local Results

Lewis County’s Logan Liles has himself in contention to possibly be crowned the next Mr. Golf in Kentucky.

The Lions’ junior is currently in a tie for fourth place in the Kentucky Golf Coaches Association All-State points standings, which doesn’t include his first-place finish at the Laurel Oaks Classic over the weekend. Liles has 400 points and is 35 points off of Cooper’s Rylan Wotherspoon in first place. In seven tournaments played this season, Liles has two outright wins, two shares of first place, a second and two fourth place finishes.

The KGCA has updated scoring in 34 of 43 tournaments played this season, meaning another 75 points will be added to Liles tally once updated, giving him 475 points on the season in seven tournaments.

Wotherspoon’s 435 points has him in first, Montgomery County’s Logan McCormick in second with 425 points, Highlands Luke Muller with 420 points and his teammate Justin Gabbard tied with Liles in fourth with 400 points to round out the top five.

Mason County’s Mason Butler is knocking on the door of the top five with 345 points, currently in seventh place. Butler’s teammate Logan Shepherd is tied for 16th with 235 points.

The way the KGCA All-State standings work is at the end of the season the top 10 players make the first Team All-State, the next 10 making second team All-State. The top point-getter gets the distinction of Mr. Golf. Points are counted all the way through the state tournament, so there’s still a possible 6-7 tournaments where players can add to their tally on top of what has not been added yet.

Liles first place finish at Laurel Oaks should give him a boost, with the other four players in the top five also playing there on Saturday. Liles earned 75 points in the victory, Gabbard in second with 65, McCormick in third with 60 points. Wotherspoon finished in a tie for seventh and earned 40 points.

Throughout the season, a player can use their seven best finishes to count towards their All-State points standings as long as they qualify based off KGCA standards leading into the KGCA All-State Championships on September 19-20 at University Club in Lexington, a 36-hole tournament featuring the top 15 teams and the next 25 best individuals not on a team that qualifies for the tournament.

That tournament is followed by regional tournaments across the state to qualify for the state tournament in Bowling Green on October 6.

Liles will have some competition in the 12th Region Tournament at Eagle Trace with McCormick in second, Ashland Blazer’s Connor Calhoun in sixth with 370 points, Butler in seventh and Greenup County’s Dylan Stultz and Shepherd in a tie for 16th. Liles tied for first in a tournament earlier this season at Eagle Trace for the Rowan County Invitational, shooting a two-under-par 70. That tournament had all the above included in it except for Calhoun and Stultz. McCormick one shot off of Liles and Butler two shots off. The 12th Region Tournament should make for a very competitive day come September 28 in Morehead.

Mason County has four players in the top 54 in the standings, Kaden Grooms in a tie for 40th with 140 points and Evan Schumacher in a tie for 54th with 120 points.