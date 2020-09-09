Sports on TV

The Fleming County girls’ soccer team put together a winning record for the fourth straight season, their last one being the first in program history winning a 16th Region tournament game.

St. Patrick’s girls team was able to top Mason County twice last season and advance to the region tournament while the Lady Royals were in a rebuilding year with hopes for a better outcome in 2020.

After sending out a questionnaire to area coaches, here’s a look at the Kentucky Ledger Independent girls’ soccer teams as the season begins on Monday.

FLEMING COUNTY (12-8-3 in 2019)

Eight seniors return from a team that did something they never have before with a regional tournament win.

They’ll hope to take it another step this year and with some familiarity with Dallas Hicks returning for his second season to coach the team, the Lady Panthers have their sights set high for 2020.

“Last year we were implementing new styles and a new culture that my girls adapted to very well,” Hicks said.

Having Haylee Applegate back with Makayla Burnett will give the Lady Panthers a dangerous goal scoring duo, the two combining to score 64 goals last season. Alexa Dials also returns after a double-digit goal scoring season and Hicks is excited to have Irenea Hicks in the midfield to help distribute to them.

One area Hicks says they need to improve on is on the defensive third of the field, allowing 67 goals last season. If that can get better, Fleming will be a dangerous team in the 16th.

“Everyone knows we can score, we just need to sure up our defense. If we can improve on this then I see us in a fight for the top spot in this district,” Hicks said.

Since the 61st District formed in 2012, Rowan County has come out on top every year. Fleming hopes to change that this year.

They’ll open up their season Tuesday when they host Bath County.

MASON COUNTY (5-13 in 2019)

Coming off their worst season since Amy Cottam took over the program in 2015, the head coach feels they’ve learned and moved on from 2019 to a much improved team headed into 2020.

A group of seniors that’s been with Cottam since sixth grade helps, the experience on the field to pay dividends as they enter the new season.

Rachel Payne, Hannah Calvert, Emylee Brophy and Aerika Venne are four of the six seniors that’s been with Cottam during that timespan and she’s turning to them to be the leaders on the field.

“I’ve really been leaning on them for leadership. Be kind to the underclassmen, work ethic on and off the field and encouraging one another,” Cottam said. “Four of these seniors have been with me since sixth grade so that makes it extra special being my first class since I started coaching.”

Payne, Brophy and Venne accounted for 24 of the team’s 33 goals last season, Payne and Brophy scoring 21 of them while Calvert plays in the midfield and Venne can be placed at multiple positions on the pitch.

Payne’s skill set is advanced to where she even saw some time in goal last year and had to miss a few games to injury but still led the team with 13 goals. Payne in the midfield helps Brophy up top, as Brophy’s production also came with a team-high eight assists last season to help form a solid 1-2 punch for the Lady Royals and take some pressure off Payne as the leading goal scorer the last two seasons.

“Rachel is also doing cross country so she is super fit, “Cottam said. “We’re expecting a big year from her, we’re hoping to not have to have her carry the load. We’ve got good weapons up top and a stronger team this year. We don’t want her to put it all on her. We still want her to lead, but we want to take some pressure off of her and have fun with it,” Cottam said.

In addition to those four, Cottam is looking for Naveah Wright and Makayla Howard to help form the back line of defense while Serenity Kilgore has a year of experience in goal. Kilgore will be in competition with Amaya Gardner for the goalkeeper spot.

The Lady Royals will need to find a way to get past Harrison County if they have district title aspirations, the Fillies winning seven of the eight district titles since the 38th District was formed in 2012.

“Harrison County is always the team to beat. With the schedule changes, we won’t get to play them during the regular season, so we’re hoping for the best come district tournament time,” Cottam said.

The Lady Royals will open up the season with the team that ended their season last year when they host St. Patrick on Monday.

ST. PATRICK (3-11-1 in 2019)

All three of the Lady Saints victories in 2019 came via the 38th District, two over arch-rival Mason County.

Four losses to graduation will hurt, starting with Olivia Poczatek who went on to play in college at Georgetown College. Anna Porter, Libby Gallenstein and Justina Klee were also key losses, but they do return their top two goal scorers in Allison Hughes and Chloe Little.

“We graduated some very talented players, but that is the nature of scholastic teams, you build it up just to find yourself rebuilding again,” Lady Saints coach Father Michael Black said, who will split the coaching duties with Javier Cardenas.

Junior Caroline Day will replace Poczatek in goal and Black says she’s picking things up at a fast pace.

Day, Hughes and Little are part of a big junior class for the team and hopes can blend in well with some incoming freshman for a successful season.

“We have great enthusiasm and excitement around our program rooted in a love for the game and a recognition of, given pandemic circumstances, the privilege and blessing this season will be. We have great young talent in our freshman class and experience in our upperclassmen that, I pray, will lead to another successful year for the girls,” Black said.

While they had just 27 goals in 15 games last season, Hughes and Little combined for 23 of them, giving them a dangerous duo to work with and hopefully surprise some teams like they did in last season’s district play.

“I think, despite our graduates, we are picking up right where we left off in the region tournament last year and should prove to be quite the competitive team,” Black said.

The Lady Saints are hopeful their luck continues against the Lady Royals as they won twice over them last year and open the season with them on Monday.