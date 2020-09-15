Royals miss opportunities, blanked by ‘Breds

Mason County’s Drew Wood tries to escape the Harrison County defense. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)
A 71st minute shot by Mason County’s Drew Wood pretty much summed up the Royals’ night.
A clank off the right post, a rebound and a clearance from Harrison County’s back line of defense.
Multiple opportunities missed hurt the Royals in their 5-0 loss to the Thorobreds Tuesday night.
Meanwhile on the other end, Harrison County was able to finish their opportunities in the final third as they continue to stake their claim as the top team in the 38th District.
“Couldn’t buy a goal today. So many things went well, just that last touch just wasn’t there for us tonight,” Royals coach Daniel Forsythe said. “Disappointing in the final third, other than that I thought we played alright. Some defensive mistakes that we’re going to work on after we watch film.”
A first half that was played nearly even, Harrison winning the possession game but opportunities abound for both, had the Thorobreds going into halftime with a 1-0 lead on Garrett Dawson’s first of his three goals on the night in the 25th minute.
A Royals flurry to end the half had them with chances to find the equalizer, but a missed penalty kick from Wood saved by Harrison keeper Landon Bowlin and an AP Perry shot off the crossbar in the closing minutes had them down 1-0 at the break.
The Thorobreds got their second goal from Dawson six minutes into the second half and the field really started to open up from there as the Royals pushed up to try and find some offense.
“I told coach Bisotti before the game that first goal was going to determine the way that the game goes. Congrats to Harrison, they took the opportunities that came to where as we didn’t,” Forsythe said.
Eight minutes later Cameron White got in on the scoring action for Harrison County, making it 3-0 as he flicked a shot just past a diving Jake Wenz with Royals defender Hunter Kinney in full pursuit but unable to save the ball from crossing the goal line.
“Jake made a couple of great saves, was in the right spots. With film review and things should really help him out and take care of any indecisiveness,” Forsythe said.
A next wave of Royals shots from Gavin Cracraft, Perry and Nicholas Thomas were ate up by Bowlin, Harrison adding a fourth goal in the 61st minute from White again, some nifty footwork and a shot in the right edge of the goal to put the contest away for good.
Dawson got a hat trick in the closing minutes to make what was a close game into a 5-0 lopsided game on paper.
The loss leaves Mason County searching to find an answer to top their district foe, losing to the Thorobreds for the fifth straight time.
“I hope we get a chance to redeem ourselves. Even though it’s this late in the year, it’s still early in the season. We still got nine regular season games to build on and a long ways to go,” Forsythe said.
The Royals will also get senior midfielder Jansen Biddle back in their next contest, having to sit the second of his two-game suspension from a red card during the season opener last week at Boyd County.
Mason County (1-2) returns to the pitch on Thursday when they host Eastern Brown out of Ohio.
Harrison County (1-1) also plays on Thursday when they take on 10th Region opponent Montgomery County in Mt. Sterling.
Despite the disparity in goals, both teams took 15 shots, the ‘Breds putting 11 on net to the Royals seven.
Wenz ended with six saves, Bowlin with seven.
THOROBREDS 5, ROYALS 0
HARRISON COUNTY — 1-4 — 5
MASON COUNTY — 0-0 — 0
Match Stats
Goals: HC — Dawson 3 (25’, 46’, 78’), White 2 (54’, 61’)
Shots (On Goal): Harrison 15 (11), Mason 15 (7)
Saves: Harrison 7 (Bowlin), Mason 6 (Wenz)
Corner Kicks: Harrison 2, Mason 4
Fouls: Harrison 9, Mason 3
Offsides: Harrison 1, Mason 0
Records: Harrison County 1-1, Mason County 1-2