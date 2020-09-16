NBA Playoff Glance

September 16, 2020

All Times Eastern

All games in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Western Conference

Denver 4, L.A. Clippers 3

Thursday, Sept. 3: L.A. Clippers 120, Denver 97

Saturday, Sept. 5: Denver 110, L.A. Clippers 101

Monday, Sept. 7: L.A. Clippers 113, Denver 107

Wednesday, Sept. 9: L.A. Clippers 96, Denver 85

Friday, Sept. 11: Denver 111, L.A. Clippers 105

Sunday, Sept. 13: Denver 111, L.A. Clippers 98

Tuesday, Sept. 15: Denver 104, L.A. Clippers 89

Nuggets win series 4-3

CONFERENCE FINALS

(Best-of-7, x-if necessary)

Eastern Conference

Miami 1, Boston 0

Tuesday, Sept. 15: Miami 117, Boston 114 (OT)

Thursday, Sept. 17: Miami vs. Boston, TBD

Saturday, Sept. 19: Boston vs. Miami, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 21: Boston vs. Miami, TBD

x-Wednesday, Sept. 23: Miami vs. Boston, TBD

x-Friday, Sept. 25: Boston vs. Miami, TBD

x-Sunday, Sept. 27: Miami vs. Boston, TBD

Western Conference

L.A. Lakers vs Denver

Friday, Sept. 18: Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 20: L.A. Lakers vs. Denver, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 22: Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 24: L.A. Lakers vs. Denver, 9 p.m.

x-Saturday, Sept. 26: Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

x-Monday, Sept. 28: L.A. Lakers vs. Denver, TBD

x-Wednesday, Sept. 30: Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, TBD

