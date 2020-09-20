NCAA Football AP Top 25

GRAYSON – Having to wait a week to get their season going, Fleming County looked ready to go in the first half.

Then the rust and some lack of actual game time kicked in.

East Carter rallied from two scores down in the second half to take the contest on their home turf in overtime, 36-34, stopping a Panthers two-point try in overtime to seal it.

Jacob Underwood gashed the Panthers defense for 209 yards in the second half that included three touchdowns and the Raiders defense did just enough in the end.

“We played like a team that hadn’t played a football game in a long time,” Panthers coach Bill Spencer said. “We never really felt like we got in a rhythm offensively, defensively we would do some good things and then get a penalty or something that would hurt us. We didn’t do the things we normally do defensively. We didn’t force any turnovers and committed a lot of penalties.”

Fleming had their chances to win it, getting all the way to the Raider 26 in the final minute with the score knotted at 28, but couldn’t find the game-winning score in the closing moments.

The Raiders also had their shot to win in regulation, getting all the way down to the Panther 5 with one second remaining, but muffed the snap on the game-winning field goal try.

East (1-1) got it first in the overtime, scoring on the second play when Kanyon Kozee hit Ethan Moore for a six-yard touchdown pass. Underwood then went around the left edge like he had for the majority of the second half, finding the end zone on a diving try to make it 36-28.

A sack followed by an incompletion had the Panthers facing 3rd and goal at the Raider 15, Zeke Conn hitting his sixth receiver of the night, this time to Buddy Morgan for a 15-yard score. The two-point try failed when Conn overshot Tanner Weaver in the flat to try and tie it, sending the Raiders players on to the field in a frenzy for the comeback victory.

It was one the Panthers let slip away, eight penalties for 80 yards also hurting.

In Conn’s first start, he showed poise in the pocket, completing 16-of-28 passes for 138 yards and four touchdowns. He opened the game by driving the team 60 yards down the field in 10 plays, finishing it off with a 18-yard touchdown pass to Payton Roark.

“Zeke played a heck of a game for his first start. I’m proud as I can be of him. He put the ball where it needed to be for the most part. Offensive line has to come together and give him a little more time. Losing Cooper (Schwartz) there in the first half, but that’s football and we have to move on.”

Roark’s second grab of the night made for the highlight of the night, Weaver taking a toss and the Panthers running a trick play as Weaver lobbed one to Roark, the senior tight end leaping over the Raiders defender to make it 12-0 in the second quarter.

Dealt with good field position all evening, the Raiders followed to get it all the way down to the Panther 1 before the half, but couldn’t punch it in the closing seconds, the Panthers going into half with a 12-0 lead.

Underwood got the motor going in the second half, starting with a 56-yard score on the first play from scrimmage to get the Raiders goose egg off the board.

The Panthers responded when Conn hit Logan Pinkley for an 8-yard touchdown pass, making it 20-6.

Underwood got his second score of the game on a 34-yard run to make it 20-12 with 2:07 in the third.

Brodey Stamper’s four-yard blast on 4th and goal then tied the game up after Underwood converted a 2-pointer with 8:32 to play.

Conn was cool, calm and collected driving the Panthers down for their fourth score of the night, hitting Levi Denton for a nine-yard strike to make it 28-20 with 5:28 to play.

It was Underwood for the trifecta with 2:53 to go, this one five yards out, his run on a 2-pointer tying things up once again at 28-28 with 2:53 to go.

A kickoff return by Pinkley gave the Panthers good field position at their own 45. Six plays later and the Panthers were in business to the Raiders 26 with under a minute to go, but couldn’t gain any more momentum from there.

“We had a delay of game that killed us. That made us change what we had to do. One of those first game mistakes and it came back to haunt us,” Spencer said.

The Raiders mad scramble on a pair of runs by Underwood got them down to the Panthers 25 with less than 20 seconds remaining. A nine-yard scramble by Kozee followed by two Panthers offsides got it all the way down to the five, but a shot at a game-winning field goal never had a chance with the bad snap.

The loss gives the Panthers (0-1) no time to sulk, as rival Russell comes to town next week.

“No one is going to feel sorry for us. Russell isn’t going to feel bad for us that we lost here in overtime. We have to grow up even more this week and get ready to play,” Spencer said.

East Carter takes on Tolsia, West Virginia next week.

RAIDERS 36, PANTHERS 34 (OT)

FLEMING COUNTY – 6-6-8-8-6 – 34

EAST CARTER – 0-0-12-16-8 – 36

SCORING

1ST QUARTER

FC – Conn 18-yard pass to Roark – 6:28 (kick failed)

2ND QUARTER

FC – Weaver 18-yard pass to Roark – 3:47 (run failed)

3RD QUARTER

EC – Underwood 56-yard run – 11:51 (pass failed)

FC – Conn 8-yard pass to Pinkley – 6:58 (Conn pass to Weaver)

EC – Underwood 34-yard run – 2:07 (pass failed)

4TH QUARTER

EC – Stamper 4-yard run – 8:32 (Underwood run)

FC – Conn 9-yard pass to Denton – 5:28 (Conn pass to Pinkley)

EC – Underwood 5-yard run – 2:53 (Underwood run)

OVERTIME

EC – Kozee 6-yard pass to Moore (Underwood run)

FC – Conn 15-yard pass to Morgan (pass failed)

GAME STATS

Passing Yards: Fleming 156 (Conn 16/28, 138 yds 4-0, Weaver 1/1, 18 yds, 1-0), East 67 (Kozee 7/18)

Rushing Yards: Fleming 106 (Weaver 14-80, Conn 16-18, Denton 1-8), East 280 (Underwood 25-244, Terry 6-31, Stamper 2-8,Kozee 9-(minus) 3)

Receiving: Fleming (Denton 6-82, Roark 2-36, Pinkley 6-24, Morgan 1-15, Argo 1-2, Weaver 1-(minus) 3), East (Witt 5-42, Goodman 1-13, Moore 1-6)

Turnovers: Fleming 0, East 0

Penalties: Fleming 10-80, East 6-62

Records: Fleming County 0-1, East Carter 1-

1