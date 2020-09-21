Sports on TV

September 21, 2020 edennison Sports 0

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, September 21

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m.

FS2 — Port Adelaide at Collingwood

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Tuesday)

ESPN2 — Samsung at NC

MLB BASEBALL

6 p.m.

MLBN — Philadelphia at Washington OR NY Yankees at Toronto (6:30 p.m.)

6:30 p.m.

Fox Sports Ohio — Milwaukee at Cincinnati

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Colorado at San Francisco OR Houston at Seattle

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ABC — New Orleans at Las Vegas

ESPN — New Orleans at Las Vegas

ESPN2 — New Orleans at Las Vegas (MegaCast)

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup Final: Dallas vs. Tampa Bay, Game 2, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta

SOFTBALL

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Reed vs. Team Osterman, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

4 a.m.

TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Singles Finals; Hamburg-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds; Roland Garros Qualifying 1st Round

4 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds; Roland Garros Qualifying 1st Round

Tuesday, September 22

GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — The Payne’s Valley Cup: From Big Cedar Lodge, Ridgedale, Mo.

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Samsung at NC

5:25 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN2 — SK at LG

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

Fox Sports Ohio — Milwaukee at Cincinnati

ESPN — NY Yankees at Toronto

9 p.m.

FS1 — Texas at Arizona

10 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

TENNIS

4 a.m.

TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds; Roland Garros Qualifying 1st Round

4 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds; Roland Garros Qualifying 2nd Round

Trending Recipes