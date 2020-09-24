Throwback Thursday

September 24, 2020 edennison Sports 0
This week’s throwback is of Rodney Tolle practicing his punting technique as a freshman punter for the UK Wildcats football squad. Tolle played for Mason County in his playing days. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

