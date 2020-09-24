Lady Saints get to 10-0 with win over Mason

St. Patrick’s Mercedes Hedgecock serves against Mason County, Thursday, at The Fieldhouse. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

The resiliency from St. Patrick continues to show as the volleyball season goes on.

The Lady Saints keep rolling, improving their already program record-setting start to 10-0 as they topped Mason County 2-0, (25-21, 25-19) on Thursday night at The Fieldhouse.

The Lady Saints faced some clutch time scenarios where they trailed 20-18 in the first set and dug themselves a 15-4 second set deficit, but found a way to win, just like they have early on in the season so far.

“We got girls who are resilient. It happened at Heritage Academy when we got down 13-1 and came back and played real well after that,” Lady Saints coach Chuck Hamilton said. “Started out that second set tonight and it was just like ‘Ugh.’ We weren’t covering the middle of the court. They were finding the middle and they were dinking it right in there and we had to shore that up. We had to get the serve back because that’s our strength and when we can serve, it’s hard to beat us.”

It wasn’t anything special they did, collecting 17 kills and eight aces in the match, but they stuck with the course and took advantage of 21 Mason County (2-5) errors, closing out each set strong to defeat their arch rivals for the second time this season.

Trailing by two late in the first set, the Lady Saints closed by taking seven of the next eight points, taking advantage of six Mason County errors.

“We’ve been finishing sets all year and I just told the girls, ‘Let’s do this.’ I thought we did a good job of it. That’s the one thing in the past we didn’t do a good job and this year we have. We don’t panic,” Hamilton said.

When Mason County’s Kiersten Coleman took over at the net in the second set with four early kills to build a 9-1 lead that ballooned to 15-4, the service game of Mercedes Hedgecock got the Lady Saints on a run, scoring eight straight points on her serve to make it 15-13.

After a Lady Saints error stopped the run, the Lady Saints rattled off six more in a row to take a 19-16 advantage and were able to close it out from there, the Lady Royals committing three more errors to add to their undoing.

“It’s finishing. Being able to finish the game. I told you the same thing Tuesday, consistency. Being able to keep the same level of play up, but will go through spurts where it’s a mistake after mistake after mistake. We have to be able to find the consistency and push through and do what we need to do to finish,” Lady Royals coach Kortney Mills said.

The Lady Royals tallied 13 kills and seven aces in the match, Coleman leading the way with six kills and three aces.

Sarah Bravard added four kills while Alyssa Cracraft added two kills and two aces.

Jaclyn Stewart led the Lady Saints at the net with six kills, Hedgecock, Makenna Roush and Mandi Gilbert with three apiece. Hedgecock led with three aces, Caroline McKay and Faith Comer adding two apiece.

Now comes the Lady Saints biggest test of the season on Friday when they host Bishop Brossart for the 10th Region All “A” Tournament championship.

“When we played them up there two years ago in the All “A” we put a little scare in them,” Hamilton said. “It’s just going to be a matter of playing our game the best we can. I already told them they’re going to have to play the best game they’ve played yet and we’ll see what happens. Hopefully our homecourt will help us. They’ve never played there. It’s going to be big, going to be fun. A championship environment is big time for these girls. They’re fired up.”

The match will begin at 6 p.m.

The Lady Royals will get the weekend off before they play at Ludlow on Monday.

“Going forward we have to be mentally tough. I feel like we practice that. We just need to keep pushing forward because I think we’ll get another opportunity against them again,” Mills said. “We have the capability to play with and beat anybody in the district. It’s just them finding the consistency and we’ll keep working on that.”

LADY SAINTS DEF. LADY ROYALS, 2-0 (25-21, 25-19)

Match Stats

Kills: St. Patrick 17 (Stewart 6), Mason County 13 (Coleman 6)

Aces: St. Patrick 8 (Hedgecock 3), Mason County 7 (Coleman 3)

Errors: St. Patrick 15, Mason County 21

Service Errors: St. Patrick 4, Mason County 4

Records: St. Patrick 10-0, Mason County 2-5