HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

Applegate gets 100th goal, Lady Royals duo sets record

September 27, 2020 edennison Sports 0
Evan Dennison [email protected]

FLEMING COUNTY 5, RUSSELL 2 (GIRLS SOCCER)

Fleming County’s Haylee Applegate scored her 100th career goal in the Lady Panthers 5-2 win over Russell.

Applegate scored three goals and added an assist in the contest and has 25 goals in eight games this season, Fleming improving to 5-3.

Makayla Burnett added two goals with an assist, Alexa Dials also adding an assist while Mallory Donahue had 14 saves in net.

Fleming County faces off with Rowan County on Tuesday in their next contest.

HENDERSON, DECKER RUN SUB 19’S (CROSS COUNTRY)

For the first time in Mason County girls’ cross country program history, the pair of Layla Henderson and Paige Decker ran sub 19 time at the Bourbon County Invitational in Paris.

Henderson finished eighth in the highly competitive race in a time of 18:47, Decker was a second behind her in ninth as the Lady Royals took fourth as a team overall out of 23 teams.

Rounding out the top five for the Lady Royals was Alyssa Bisotti (20:18) in 35th, Elizabeth Lavinder (20:20) in 38th and Hayden Faris (21:28) in 65th.

The meet was a good gauge for the team in Class AA state competition this season. Five of the top teams in the state were there, the Lady Royals finishing second out of the group, Christian Academy of Louisville ahead of them with Bourbon County, Highlands and Scott behind them.

MASON COUNTY 2, PENDLETON COUNTY 1 (GIRLS SOCCER)

The Lady Royals soccer team made a come from behind victory in their match with Pendleton County on Saturday afternoon in Maysville.

After a 1-0 hole, Rachel Payne scored two goals to get the 2-1 38th District victory, the team the Lady Royals will face in the first round of the district tournament. Payne now has 17 goals in seven games as the Lady Royals are 4-0-3 on the season.

Emylee Brophy added an assist while Amayah Gardner had four saves, Serenity Kilgore adding three.

The Lady Royals return to action Monday when they host Villa Madonna.

BISHOP BROSSART DEF. ST. PATRICK, 2-0 (25-18, 25-10) (VOLLEYBALL)

Bishop Brossart handed the St. Patrick volleyball team their first loss of the season in Friday’s 10th Region All “A” Championship game.

The Lady Saints (10-1) rallied in the first set to tie things at 13, but Brossart rallied with a 9-4 run to end the set.

The Lady Stangs registered 29 kills in the match.

St. Patrick was able to get 67 digs, but the Brossart front line was just too much.

Jaclyn Stewart and Caroline McKay were named to the All-Tournament Team.

Trending Recipes