Sports on TV

September 28, 2020 edennison Sports 0

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, September 28

BOWLING

7 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: Division Semifinals 1, Centreville, Va.

9 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: Division Semifinals 2, Centreville, Va.

CYCLING

1 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: The Road Cycling World Championships, Imola, Italy (taped)

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Tuesday)

ESPN2 — SK at NC

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ESPN — Kansas City at Baltimore

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

NBC — Stanley Cup Final: Tampa Bay vs. Dallas, Game 6, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

FS2 — Gold Cup Draw 2021

SOFTBALL

4 p.m.

CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Ocasio vs. Team Piancastelli, Rosemont, Ill.

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Warren vs. Team Osterman, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Roland Garros, Paris

5 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Roland Garros, Paris

Tuesday, September 29

BOWLING

7 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: Division Finals, Centreville, Va.

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

5:25 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN2 — TBA

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN — Wild card Series: TBD

7 p.m.

ESPN — Wild card Series: TBD

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Roland Garros, Paris

5 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Roland Garros, Paris

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: TBA, Game 5, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (if necessary)

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: TBA, Game 5, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (if necessary)

Trending Recipes