12th Region Boys’ Golf Tournament team/individual scores

September 28, 2020 edennison Sports 0
Lewis County’s Logan Liles finished third with a three-over-par 75 at the 12th Region Golf Tournament at Eagle Trace Golf Course on Monday. Liles earned a qualifying berth to the state tournament in Bowling Green next week. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

TEAM SCORING

RANK; SCHOOL; SCORE

1. Mason County — 315

2. Montgomery County — 322

3. East Carter — 330

4. Fleming County — 339

5. Russell — 349

6. Ashland — 356

7. Boyd County — 367

8. Elliott County — 375

9. West Carter — 380

10. Lewis County — 418

11. Rowan County — 421

INDIVIDUAL SCORING

Eagle Trace Golf Course

Par 72

INDIVIDUAL; SCHOOL; SCORE

Matthew Tomolonis, East Carter — 73

Dylan Stultz, Greenup County — 74

Logan Liles, Lewis County — 75

Logan Shepherd, Mason County — 76

Logan McCormick, Montgomery County — 76

Gunner Cassity, Russell — 76

Mason Butler, Mason County — 77

Kaden Grooms, Mason County — 77

Logan Hughes, Fleming County — 77

Connor Calhoun, Ashland Blazer — 77

Clayton Ison, Boyd County — 78

Chandler McCoy, Montgomery County — 78

Titus McGlone, East Carter — 80

Seth Hickerson, Fleming County — 81

Jadon Gordon, Greenup County — 82

Jarrett Stidam, Montgomery County — 83

Price Harris, East Carter — 83

Aaron Adams, Elliott County — 84

Tyson Webb, West Carter — 84

Max Waddell, Russell — 85

Zack Ring, Mason County — 85

Avery Sartin, Lewis County — 85

Alex Nesith, Montgomery County — 85

Boone Gibson, Greenup County — 85

Parker Miller, Ashland Blazer — 86

Trevor Callahan, West Carter — 88

Meier Patrick, Montgomery County — 89

Christian Parker, Rowan County — 89

Hunter High, Fleming County — 90

Alex Deboard, Boyd County — 90

JD Montgomery, Lawrence County — 90

Evan Schumacher, Mason County — 91

Adam Hargett, Fleming County — 91

Caleb Campbell, Ashland Blazer — 92

Carson Adams, Elliott County — 92

Brady Kilburn, Russell — 92

Calvin Dehart, Fleming County — 93

Jacob Baker, Boyd County — 93

Evan Napier, East Carter — 94

Cody Fouts, East Carter — 95

CJ Bertram, Russell — 96

Eli Griffith, Elliott County — 99

Gatlin Griffith, Elliott County — 100

Isaac Campbell, Ashland Blazer — 101

Jacob Claar, Fairview — 101

Kolton Kirk, Russell — 101

Brandon Mays, Morgan County — 103

Braydon DeHart, West Carter — 104

Nathan Webb, West Carter — 104

Tyler Sisler, Boyd County — 106

Nathaniel Sweeney, Lewis County — 108

Grayson Hampton, Morgan County — 108

Xavier Rose, West Carter — 108

Blake Mullen, Rowan County — 108

Connor Cristie, Rowan County — 111

Caden Caskey, Rowan County — 113

Gavin Whitt, Elliott County — 116

Rheyce Deboard, Boyd County — 117

Troy Gardner, Ashland Blazer — 119

Nick Butler, Rowan County — 136

Tristan Gilbert, Lewis County — 150

Brady Blevins, Greenup County — WD

RJ Veach, Greenup County — WD

