Girls 12th Region Golf Tournament Team/Individual Scores

September 29, 2020 edennison Sports 0

TEAM SCORING

RANK; SCHOOL; SCORE

1. Ashland — 360

2. Montgomery County — 405

3. Greenup County — 409

t-4. Mason County — 423

t-4. West Carter — 423

6. Russell — 434

7. Lewis County — 447

8. East Carter — 449

9. Fleming County — 458

10. Raceland — 472

INDIVIDUAL SCORING

Golf at Acorns Golf Course

Par 71

NAME; SCHOOL; SCORE

Morgan Kennedy, Boyd Co. — 77

Tessa Leibee, Russell — 78

Kate Hanni, Ashland Blazer — 79

Carley Cullop, Ashland Blazer — 79

Lauren Nolty, East Carter — 86

Breannon Boggs, West Carter — 89

Addie Caldwell, Boyd Co. — 89

Cambria Burke, Greenup Co. — 91

Macey Littleton, Mason Co. — 91

Rachel Bush, Greenup County — 93

Sara Shay, Rowan County — 93

Madison Back, Montgomery County — 95

Amelia Brown, Montgomery County — 97

Kristen Ramey, Boyd County — 98

Morgan Parker, Mason County — 100

McKenna Barfield, Russell — 100

Laney Sorrell, Ashland Blazer — 100

Kinzie Kilgore, West Carter — 101

Tori Brown, Ashland Blazer — 102

Audrey Suit, Fleming County — 103

Laira Kennedy, Lewis County — 103

Kylie Brown, Montgomery County — 103

Emmie Ledford, East Carter — 103

Shalyn West, Raceland — 106

Laney Sexton, Raceland — 107

MiKayla Kielman, Lewis County — 109

Hannah Jarvis, East Carter — 109

Emily Maynard, Greenup County — 110

Ava Vanderhoof, Montgomery County — 110

Jayla Bailey, West Carter — 112

Jayce Armstrong, Fairview — 113

Cadence Caskey, Rowan County — 113

Alex Arn, St. Patrick — 114

Emma Ruark, Greenup County — 115

Laci Burns, Mason County — 115

Maura Hartman, Mason County — 117

Emma Grazier, Greenup County — 117

Maddie Sparks, Lewis County — 117

Sadie Price, Fleming County — 118

Kaylee Graham, Fleming County — 118

Hallee Ruckel, Lewis County — 118

Sophia Sims, Fleming County — 119

Lorisa Arnold, Montgomery County — 119

Kara Jordan, West Carter — 121

Macie Innskeep, West Carter — 121

Allie Cascio, St. Patrick — 122

Riley, Hill, Fairview — 122

Julianna Ruriani, Russell — 122

Bri Horsley, Lewis County — 123

Holli Parsons, Russell — 124

Jamie Talbott, Raceland — 124

Presley Flora, Mason County — 126

Mallory Donahue, Fleming County — 128

Macie Riffe, Raceland — 135

Ashlee Steele, Russell — 138

Carolina Johnson, Morgan County — 145

Addison Lewis, East Carter — 151

