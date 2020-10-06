Some area names at or near the top of state stats leaders

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association has released stat leaders from across the state in the respective team sports of football, volleyball and boys’ and girls’ soccer with several area names at or near the top of those leaders.

FOOTBALL

— Mason County’s Brandon Dearing is 14th in Class 3A with 117 rushing yards per game. His 352 rushing yards is 19th in Class 3A. He’s 10th in 3A with 42 points scored, sixth in 3A with six rushing touchdowns.

— Fleming County’s Zeke Conn has 370 passing yards, which is 14th in Class 3A. Conn averages 123 pass yards a game, good for 12th in 3A. His 54.9% completion percentage is 13th in 3A.He’s tied for 10th in touchdown passes with five.

— Lewis County’s Dylan Hardy 348 passing yards is tied for 15th in 3A.

— Fleming County’s Payton Roark 144 receiving yards is 26th in 3A. Roark is tied for fifth with three receiving touchdowns. His 36 yards per reception is second in 3A. Roark’s 48 receiving yards per game is 18th in 3A.

— Lewis County’s Peyton Spencer is 17th in 3A with 11 receptions. His 241 receiving yards is seventh in 3A.

— Mason County’s Ashton Adams 10 made extra-points is tied for fifth in 3A. His 76.9% on PATs 10th in 3A.

— Fleming County’s Zeke Conn 29 tackles is tied for 20th in 3A. His 9.7 tackles per game is 20th in 3A.

— Fleming County’s Payton Roark is tied for eighth in 3A with three sacks.

— Mason County’s 29.3 points per game is 18th in 3A. Mason County’s 24.3 points allowed per game is 17th in 3A. The Royals scoring margin of +5 is 16th in 3A.

— Mason County’s 259 rushing yards per game is tied for 13th in 3A.

— Mason County’s 170 rushing yards allowed per game is 18th in 3A.

— Fleming County’s 130 passing yards per game is tied for 12th in 3A.

— Lewis County’s 119 passing yards per game is 15th in 3A.

— Fleming County’s pass defense is allowing 94 yards per game, good for 13th in 3A.

— Mason County’s pass defense is allowing 106 yards per game, good for 15th in 3A.

— Fleming County’s 11 sacks on the season is tied for fourth-most in 3A.

— Mason County’s two interceptions on the season is tied for 19th in 3A.

— Bracken County’s Payton Gilvin is third in 1A with 525 rushing yards. His 7.6 yard per carry average is 16th in 1A.

— Bracken County’s Nathan Jefferson is 23rd in 1A with 140 receiving yards. His 28 yards per reception is fourth in 1A.

— Bracken County’s Caleb Jefferson is tied for 13th in 1A with 31 tackles. His teammates Matthew Bishop is 24th with 23 tackles while Ethan Bishop is 25th with 21 tackles.

— Bracken County’s Robert Cracraft’s two forced fumbles is tied for second in 1A. Caleb Jefferson is tied for second in 1A with two fumbles recovered.

— Bracken County’s 14.7 points per game is 22nd in 1A. Their 16.7 points allowed per game is eighth in 1A.

— Bracken County’s 252 rushing yards per game is good for seventh in 1A. Their 118 rushing yards allowed per game is seventh in 1A. Their 67 passing yards allowed per game is tied for eighth in 1A. They have four sacks on the season, tied for 12th in 1A. They’ve forced five fumbles, good for a tie for fifth in 1A, recovered three of them, tied for 15th in 1A.

VOLLEYBALL

— St. Patrick has only dropped six sets all season, good for a tie for 11th in the state.

— St. Patrick’s 896 digs are good for fifth in the state. Their average of 25.6 digs per game is second in the state.

— St. Patrick’s 184 aces are eighth in the state. The Lady Saints average 5.3 aces a game, which is 11th.

BOYS SOCCER

— St. Patrick’s Caleb Poczatek leads the state with 23.8 saves per game. Poczatek’s 143 saves this season is tied for fourth.

— Mason County is tied for 22nd in the state with 4.4 goals a game.

GIRLS SOCCER

— Fleming County’s Haylee Applegate’s 32 goals leads the state. She is averaging 2.9 goals per game. Applegate’s 67 points tallied for that include the 32 goals with three assists have her third in the state.

— Mason County’s Rachel Payne is tied for 16th in goals scored with 21 in 10 games. Payne’s 45 points accounted for that include the 21 goals with three assists has her tied for 21st in the state.

— St. Patrick’s Caroline Day is 15th in the state with 120 saves. Her 17.1 saves per game has her 11th in the state.

— Fleming County’s Mallory Donahue has recorded four shutouts, good for a tie for 10th in the state.

— Fleming County’s 4.6 goals per game has them in a tie for 26th in the state.

— Fleming County’s scoring margin of +2.9 goals has them 30th in the state.