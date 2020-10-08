Throwback Thursday

The Ripley Lady Jays came oh-so-close to picking up a non-league road volleyball victory on Wednesday.

A roller coaster of a contest against the Bethel-Tate Lady Tigers ended with a thud, as Ripley couldn’t handle Bethel-Tate’s sudden prowess from the serving line en route to a 15-3 defeat in the deciding set.

Head coach Morgan Johnson said a lack of communication did the team in.

“They didn’t talk,” Johnson said. “We had a couple switches. I think they gave up. I think they focused on the fourth set the lost, even though it was a close game. They just didn’t keep fighting.”

Ripley fell behind 1-0 in the match after Bethel-Tate took a 25-16 victory in the first set. The Lady Tigers’ main offensive threat in that set was a tip that seemed to consistently find open space in the Ripley defense.

Stopping that attack became key for Ripley in the second and third sets, according to Johnson.

”I try to enforce it and drill it in their head,” Johnson said. “I think Bethel’s more of a tipping team, except for their outside hitter. We had to get those tips. I said, ‘As the libero, your job is the deep ball. The rest of the team will help you cover the front.’ I’m glad they listened.”

Ripley started the second set strong, taking a 16-7 lead. That eventually became a 25-11 win to tie the match at one.

The third set was tied at 18 late, but Ripley closed on a 7-4 run to pick up the victory.

“I’m very proud of how we played after that first set,” Johnson said. “It was a little rocky. We talked about last night’s game, and how they played hard and I thought that should have carried over to today. We talked about that, and after that first set they picked it up.”

A little further down the sideline, Bethel-Tate head coach Jim Combs said the Lady Tigers were caught flat-footed too often in those two sets.

“They were just standing around surprised when the ball comes to them,” Combs said. “After we won the first one, they said, ‘Why aren’t you excited?’ I said, ‘Just relax, let’s get through tonight and then we’ll celebrate.’”

Ripley held leads of 3-1 and 12-7 in the fourth set, but Bethel-Tate came back to take an 18-17 advantage.

Back-to-back aces by Ripley’s Maci Haitz cut that margin to one point, but a serve to tie the game went into the net.

Ripley persisted. Bethel-Tate faced set point at 24-21, but the Lady Jays had an answer. Ripley had a chance to end the match at 25-24, but the serve went into the net.

Bethel-Tate scored the final two points of that set to force a fifth. Rallying from an early deficit is nothing new to the Lady Tigers, according to Combs. Finishing off that rally with a win, however, is not something the team has done consistently in 2020.

“We’ve had a lot of that this year,” Combs said. “We’ll get down 7-1, 8-1 and we’ll come back, we just can’t finish. I’ve got four freshman playing at a time sometimes, building their experience for next year.”

Johnson felt the Lady Jays played well in that fourth set despite the outcome.

“The fourth set, I thought we played just as good,” Johnson said. “It just didn’t go our way, and it doesn’t always go your way. The fifth set I was not very happy with.”

Bethel-Tate led 8-1 at one point in the fifth set. Four of those eight points were aces as Ripley’s communication faltered.

“That’s something we’ve been working on all season,” Johnson said. “It’s a growing process. As a first-year head coach, I’m trying to teach them things they aren’t used to. They told me in the past they haven’t really communicated that much. I’m trying to work on that as best I can. Volleyball is about communication.”

The win improved Bethel-Tate’s record to 3-14 on the season. The Lady Tigers return to action Thursday, October 8 against Blanchester.