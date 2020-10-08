HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Lady Panthers prowess at net earns win over Mason

Evan Dennison [email protected]
Fleming County’s Alexis Williams attempts to spike the ball over the net while Mason County’s Sydney Frye goes up for a block. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

An array of kills at the net proved to be too much for Mason County as Fleming County came to The Fieldhouse and took care of business Thursday night.

The Lady Panthers tallied 30 kills in a 2-0 (25-13, 25-13) victory over the Lady Royals.

It was done early and often and with a balance, getting 15 kills in the first set and 15 in the second. Their hitting was on point, connecting at a high percentage of kill attempts with just 11 errors in the match.

Fleming jumped out to leads of 18-9 in the first set and 17-6 in the second set, cruising in each one from there.

“We’ve really focused on our attack game and being aggressive. We’re starting to figure it out, making really solid contact and we were very good at the net tonight,” Lady Panthers coach Tanna Seuferer said. “First set we were a little sluggish to start, but really picked it up each set so it was a good overall win.”

The win for the Lady Panthers (6-9) is their second straight after snapping a six-game losing streak as they now get a 12-day break before their postseason begins October 20 when they take on Bath County in the 61st District tournament.

“Some of the teams we’ve played have been pretty high-caliber teams. Should give the girls’ good confidence. Beating Bath and then Mason tonight should give them confidence going into the district tournament. We play Bath again, always hard to beat a team three times so we have to come ready to work. We’ll practice a couple times over fall break and hope to be ready,” Seuferer said.

Brooklyn Sandlin led the Lady Panthers with eight kills, while Macie Hughes and Alexis Williams added seven and six, respectively. Fleming also tallied eight aces in the match, Haley Logan and Lauren McGinnis leading the way with three apiece.

The Lady Royals (3-10) lost their third straight as they have two more regular season matches before 39th District Tournament play begins.

“We’re really pushing hustle, concentration, focus and confidence. The girls get down on themselves too easily and need to play with confidence because they have it,” Lady Royals coach Kortney Mills said.

Mason had seven kills in the match, Kiersten Coleman and Emily Thoroughman with two . They added three aces, Kennadi Kirk leading the way with two.

LADY PANTHERS DEF. LADY ROYALS, 2-0 (25-13, 25-13)

Match Stats

Kills: Fleming 30 (Sandlin 8), Mason 7 (Coleman, Thoroughman 2)

Aces: Fleming 8 (Logan, McGinnis 3), Mason 3 (Kirk 2)

Errors: Fleming 11, Mason 11

Service Errors: Fleming 4, Mason 2

Records: Fleming County 6-9, Mason County 3-10

