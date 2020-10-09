Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, October 9
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Richmond vs. St. Kilda, Semifinal, Metricon Stadium, Carrara, Australia
AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Nürburgring Track, Nürburg, Germany
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 2, Nürburgring Track, Nürburg, Germany
5:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Nürburgring Track, Nürburg, Germany
BOXING
10 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Ruben Villa (Featherweights), Las Vegas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Louisville at Georgia Tech
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Clemson at North Carolina
8 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at North Carolina State
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
SECN — Missouri at Tennessee
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Louisville
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Second Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England
1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Second Round, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pa.
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Second Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas
8:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, First Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C. (taped)
6 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Third Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Lowndes (Ga.) at Valdosta (Ga.)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
2:08 p.m.
FS1 — National League Division Series: Atlanta vs. Miami, Game 4, Minute Maid Park, Houston (if necessary)
3:35 p.m.
TBS — American League Division Series: Houston vs. Oakland, Game 5, Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles (if necessary)
7:10 p.m.
TBS — American League Division Series: NY Yankees vs. Tampa Bay, Game 5, Petco Park, San Diego (if necessary)
9:08 p.m.
FS1 — National League Division Series: San Diego vs. LA Dodgers, Game 4, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas (if necessary)
NBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.
ABC — NBA Finals: Miami vs. LA Lakers, Game 5, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
RUGBY
4:30 a.m.
FS1 — NRL: Canberra at Sydney, Semifinal
4:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — NRL: South Sydney at Parramatta, Semifinal
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: Orlando at Houston
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Women’s Doubles Semifinals, Roland Garros, Paris
8:45 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP: The French Open, Men’s Semifinals, Roland Garros, Paris
11 a.m.
NBC — ATP: The French Open, Men’s Semifinals, Roland Garros, Paris
NBCSN — ATP: The French Open, Men’s Semifinals, Roland Garros, Paris
5 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Women’s Singles & Doubles Championship, Roland Garros, Paris