Sports on TV

October 10, 2020
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, October 10
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Nürburgring Track, Nürburg, Germany
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Nürburgring Track, Nürburg, Germany
3 p.m.
FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
3:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drive for the Cure 250, Charlotte Motor Superspeedway, Concord N.C.
6 p.m.
NBCSN — AMA Motocross: The Pala National, Fox Raceway, Pala, Calif.
8 p.m.
NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: The Motul 100% Synthetic Grand Prix, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord N.C.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ABC — Virginia Tech at North Carolina
ACCN — North Carolina State at Virginia
ESPN — Florida at Texas A&M
ESPN2 — Louisiana (Monroe) at Liberty
FOX — Texas at Oklahoma
SECN — Missouri at Louisiana State (From Columbia, Mo.)
1:30 p.m.
CBSSN — The Citadel at Army
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Texas Tech at Iowa State
CBS — Tennessee at Georgia
ESPN2 — Texas (San Antonio) at Brigham Young
4 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Boston College
ESPN — Arkansas at Auburn
ESPNU — Middle Tennessee State at Florida International
FOX — Kansas State at Texas Christian
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Temple at Navy
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Miami at Clemson
ESPN — Alabama at Mississippi
ESPN2 — Texas (El Paso) at Louisiana Tech
NBC — Florida State at Notre Dame
SECN — Mississippi State at Kentucky
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Charlotte at North Texas
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
ACCN — Alabama (Birmingham) at Wake Forest
GOLF
6 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Third Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England
11 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Third Round, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pa.
12 p.m
NBC — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Third Round, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pa.
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Second Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Third Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas
6 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Final Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England
HORSE RACING
12 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
4 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
KBO BASEBALL
12:55 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN2 — NC at LG
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
11:30 a.m.
CBSSN — Bellator 248: Michael Page vs. Ross Houston (WelterWeights), Paris
RUGBY
4:30 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: South Sydney at Parramatta, Semifinal
11:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premiership: Bath at Exeter, Semifinal (taped)
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — FA-WSL: Manchester United at Tottenham
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Girl’s Singles & Doubles Championship, Roland Garros, Paris
9 a.m.
NBC — WTA: The French Open: Women’s Final, Roland Garros, Paris
5:30 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Women’s Doubles Championship, Roland Garros, Paris —-
Sunday, October 11
AUTO RACING
8:05 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: The Aramco Eifel Grand Prix, Nürburgring Track, Nürburg, Germany
11 a.m.
FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2 Part 1, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
1 p.m.
CBSSN — GT World Challenge: Sprint Europe, Barcelona, Spain (taped)
2:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400, Charlotte Motor Superspeedway, Concord N.C.
3 p.m.
FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2 Part 2, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
12 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at North Carolina
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPNU — South Carolina at Vanderbilt
1:30 p.m.
ACCN — Navy at Pittsburgh
2 p.m.
SECN — Florida at Texas A&M
3 p.m.
ESPNU — Arkansas at Alabama
3:30 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at Clemson
4 p.m.
SECN — Louisiana State at Mississippi State
COLLEGE TENNIS (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPNU — The 2020 Oracle ITA Masters by UTR: Men’s Championship, Barnes Tennis Center, San Diego
COLLEGE TENNIS (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPNU — The 2020 Oracle ITA Masters by UTR: Women’s Championship, Barnes Tennis Center, San Diego
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
5:30 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at North Carolina
CYCLING
11:30 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: The Paris-Tours, Chartres to Tours, 132 miles (taped)
GOLF
6 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Final Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England
10 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Final Round, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pa.
12 p.m
NBC — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Final Round, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pa.
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Final Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Final Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
4 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ABC — NBA Finals: LA Lakers vs. Miami, Game 6, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla. (if necessary)
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Cincinnati at Baltimore
FOX — Regional Coverage: Carolina at Atlanta, Arizona at NY Jets, Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, LA Rams at Washington
4:05 p.m.
FOX — Miami at San Francisco
4:25 a.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Indianapolis at Cleveland, NY Giants at Dallas
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Minnesota at Seattle
RODEO
3 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Express Ranches Classic, Tulsa, Okla.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
ESPN — UEFA Nations League: Portugal at France
7 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Seattle at LA FC
8 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Tijuana at Santos Laguna
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — FA-WSL: Arsenal at Brighton & Hove Albion
9:30 a.m.
NBCSN — FA-WSL: Manchester City at Chelsea
TENNIS
5:30 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Women’s Doubles Championship, Roland Garros, Paris
9 a.m.
NBC — WTA: The French Open: Men’s Final, Roland Garros, Paris
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Early Rounds