Lady Royals can’t find one against Lady Cats

BUTLER — All it took was one.
Despite numerous chances both ways, it was Raegan Carlisle’s goal in the 10th minute that got Pendleton County a 1-0 victory over Mason County Monday night in the 38th District Tournament semifinals.
After that it was solid goal keeping and back line play from both teams to keep the other out of the back of the net as the Lady Cats were able to advance to Wednesday’s championship, the Lady Royals season coming to an abrupt end at 6-3-3.
Early on the Lady Royals were the one’s tallying shots on goal, an early flurry of them got them to eight shots on goal by halftime, but they were all ate up by Lady Cats keeper Elissa Blackaby.
“We had the opportunities, I don’t think we were playing our best game when it came down to it. I think the girls knew it too. Some of the opportunities we had we didn’t take advantage of and they did and that was the difference,” Lady Royals coach Amy Cottam said. “We can play better and I think that we know that. It just stinks to have an off night on a district tournament night.”
The Lady Cats on the other hand had just two shots on goal in the first half, but sometimes quality is better than quantity as Carlisle’s breakaway goal in the 10th minute was a shot that slid underneath Lady Royals keeper Amayah Gardner.
“That was one of themes coming out. Let’s get up early, let’s try to get the first goal and try and set the tone and lock in defensively,” Lady Cats coach Aaron Harper said.
From there it was a physical battle, 10 fouls whistled on the night, the Lady Cats able to keep the Lady Royals off the board.
“Going into the game, being able to play Mason County before you kind of knew what their structure was and we really focused on that this game. Defensively we tried to mark specific people and tried to take them out of the game and it proved to our benefit tonight,” Harper said.
The second half roles reversed as it was Pendleton County putting the pressure on the Lady Royals final third of the field, but couldn’t put many shots on target that either sailed wide or over the goal.
The Lady Royals best chance of the half came in the closing minutes after a corner kick was gathered by Rachel Payne, the Lady Royals leading goal scorer on the season, outside of the box, took a couple touches and fired towards the net, but as she had done all night, Blackaby got her hands on it and was able to corral it after a couple of deflections.
“That was an awesome save. She’s done very well for us all year. Not just this game, she reacts really well to shots that are close in and she’s been phenomenal for us all year. I can’t say enough as far as how she played tonight,” Harper said.
As the final horn sounded, a Lady Cats team that hasn’t been to a district final since 2014 huddled in joy, while a Lady Royals team with six seniors uttered in dispair.
“I told them as a group, especially our seniors that this is a tough way to go out and we hope that everybody else will keep building on the things that we were doing well. There’s always next season, but this one is going to hurt for a while,” Cottam said.
The Lady Cats will now face Harrison County, who defeated St. Patrick 11-1 on Monday at Wald Park, ending the Lady Saints season with a 1-9 record.
The Fillies will be going for their sixth straight district championship Wednesday, the last time unable to do so in 2014 when Pendleton County knocked them off.
LADY CATS 1, LADY ROYALS 0
MASON COUNTY — 0-0 — 0
PENDLETON COUNTY — 1-0 — 1
Match Stats
Goals: (PC) — Carlisle (10’)
Shots (On Goal): Mason 12 (9), Pendleton 13 (5)
Corner Kicks: Mason 5, Pendleton 4
Offsides: Mason 0, Pendleton 6
Fouls: Mason 4, Pendleton 6
Saves: Mason 4 (Gardner), Pendleton 9 (Blackaby)
Records: Mason County 6-3-3, Pendleton County 4-8-1