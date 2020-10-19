Cougars heads up in win over Royals

ALEXANDRIA — Maybe the first minute of Monday’s boys 10th Region soccer tournament semifinal was the indicator.

A shot from Mason County’s Drew Wood sailed just wide and high of the goal, the first of four golden chances for the Royals in the first 40 minutes.

Roughly 40 minutes later, the Royals found themselves in a 3-0 halftime hole and one they were unable to climb out of in a 3-1 loss to the Cougars at Bishop Brossart Monday evening.

“Calvary came out with a good gameplan, didn’t allow us any through balls and just didn’t allow us to attack the way we had throughout the season. They came out focused, they came out settled,” Royals coach Daniel Forsythe said. “I really thought there might be a chance they’d be rattled having to play Saturday to Monday and it really felt like they kind of kept their momentum going.”

Calvary used their heads in the contest to get all three of their goals coming off headers, the first in the fourth minute by Carter Hudson.

Just nine minutes later, Royals’ Nicholas Thomas missed just wide off a pass in the box to keep things at 1-0 Calvary.

Gavin Cracraft followed nearly halfway through the first half with another shot that was wide of the target. Chances were there.

Quickly after it was the Cougars getting the benefit from a ball in the air and Hunter Liger’s header finding the back of the net to make it 2-0 Cougars in the 21st minute.

Hudson would add another 12 minutes later off a free kick, the Cougars third of three goals with their heads.

”It was just a matter of us not being focused on the way we’ve been focused throughout the year. We didn’t give up very many on set pieces throughout the year. It was just, I don’t know, I don’t know what it was…poor marking after the first touch sometimes gave them a second opportunity, sometimes maybe a good route from one of those runners. I’d have to look on film to see exactly what the breakdown was,” Forsythe said.

One last golden chance for the Royals before half presented itself, but Cougars keeper Jordan Corbin made a save at point blank range to keep it 3-0 headed into halftime.

It was a matter of inches after 40 minutes of play, the Royals the aggressor with 10 shots, five of them on goal to the Cougars four, all on target.

“It was tough, at the same time we talked about the momentum we could create. One of those goes in the right way and we follow it up with something else, it could easily come back to be 3-3 or score four in one half,” Forsythe said. “I’ll have to say the ball rolled in their favor in a lot of times tonight.”

Nearly nine minutes into the second half Hayden Leet finally found the back of the net for the Royals, Cesar Briseno lofting in a free kick from just outside the box, Thomas getting a head on it before Leet cleaned up the deflection to give the Royals life and a two-goal deficit.

Shortly after a Drew Wood header went high from a corner and outside of Thomas getting a shot stopped near the goal line, the Cougars defense didn’t allow anything else threatening the rest of the way to clinch their spot in Wednesday’s 10th Region final against Montgomery County, who knocked off Harrison County 4-0 in Monday’s other semifinal.

The loss puts an end to the Royals season at 6-5-2, one they were able to do that no other boys’ soccer team in program history has done…win a district title.

“I’ve told these boys that there’s something that no one could ever take from them. The first district title ever for Mason County in our history of boys’ soccer. Absolutely keep their heads up and not be ashamed of any performance or any kind of score today because during that district tournament they really showed who they were,” Forsythe said.

It was a senior class of nine that helped them get there and set the bar for future teams to come.

“They continued a culture in our group that was created a couple years ago of positivity of accepting newcomers and accepting younger kids to come up and contribute to make kids who are not as good, better. That’s what you expect from any kind of senior class is to really be uplifting and not in any way be negative towards anyone else and help lift them up,” Forsythe said.

Thomas and AP Perry were named to the All-Tournanent team for the Royals, two of the nine seniors that includes Jansen Biddle, Cesar Briseno, Evan Kalb, Brayden Porter, Luis Rosas, Jake Wenz and Drew Wood.

COUGARS 3, ROYALS 1

MASON COUNTY — 0-1 — 1

CALVARY CHRISTIAN — 3-0 — 3

Match Stats

Goals: Mason — Leet (49’), Calvary — Hudson (4’, 33’), Linger (21’)

Shots (On Goal): Mason 13 (6), Calvary 12 (7)

Corner Kicks: Mason 4, Calvary 5

Fouls: Mason 9, Calvary 8

Offisdes: Mason 2, Calvary 0

Saves: Mason 4 (Wenz), Calvary 5 (Corbin)

Records: Mason County 6-5-2, Calvary Christian 10-4-1