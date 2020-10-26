Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, October 26

COLLEGE GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — The East Lake Cup: Individual Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago at LA Rams

RUGBY

12:25 p.m.

FS2 — RSL: Salford vs. St. Helens, Leeds, England

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — RSL: Castleford at Leeds

SOCCER (MEN’S)

1:25 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: West Bromwich Albion at Brighton & Hove Albion

SWIMMING

10 a.m.

CBSSN — ISL: The N 4, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary

Tuesday, October 27

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

FS1 — The Spring League: Conquerors vs. Generals, San Antonio

COLLEGE GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — The East Lake Cup: Second Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

5:25 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN2 — TBA

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

FOX — World Series: Tampa Bay vs. LA Dodgers, Game 6, Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

SWIMMING

10 a.m.

CBSSN — ISL: The N 4, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary

