Sports on TV

Two weeks ago, Augusta did not have enough runners to field a complete cross country team.

On Saturday, the Panther boys won the Class 1A Region 5 Championship, which was held on the cross country course at the Carmeuse/Mason County Indoor Track & Field Athletic Complex.

It was possibly Augusta’s first regional title for any team in any sport at the school since 1926, 94 years ago.

“According to our school historian, we’ve had some freshman titles and things like that, but it sounds like maybe from the 1920s with boys’ basketball, this may be the first regional title since then,” said coach Tim Litteral, who mentioned he was still stunned and speechless prior to his post-race interview. “Unless there was a track title in the 1970s, which we don’t have (records for), but certainly in the last 90 years (there have been just) two or three (regional titles) tops.”

Part of the credit for Augusta’s banner day goes to a pair of families, the Curtises and the Joneses.

Bryant Curtis, a freshman, placed eighth in his 5K race in 18:19.62.

“The first mile it was a little bit harder than any other one. We got stuck in about the top-15 area,” he said. “And right when we got to the woods back there, we had to start going a little faster and get around people. And right there at the last 900 meters, we had to go way faster to get through everybody.”

Junior twins Matthew and Michael Jones only joined the team before its last race and had never run competitively prior to that, but the two proved to be monumental additions. Matthew finished in 12th in 18:38.12, with Michael in 13th in 18:39.61.

Augusta’s success was not just limited to the boys.

As the Lady Panthers’ lone entry, Braylie Curtis finished in ninth in the girls’ 5K race in 21:26.99.

“She’s just an eighth-grader. This is a tough region with LCA (Lexington Christian). They always come stacked. But, Braylie’s done well all year. We’ve run her a mixture of middle school and varsity races, but she hasn’t run a great deal of 5K’s,” Litteral said. “But she came out and did what she always does each race. She kind of keeps herself there in the top-15, top-10 range so that way she’s able to make some moves.

“I don’t know how it compares to last year, but I’m pretty confident she improved her time from region last year by almost a minute. So, it was a great race by Braylie as well,” he added.

In between Bryant Curtis and the Joneses in the boys’ race, sophomore Conner Snapp placed 11th in 18:33.93.

“Our expectations coming in was to get a top-three finish. We thought we could battle honestly for the two spot. Two weeks ago, we didn’t even have a full team. We picked up two key guys about two weeks ago and once we saw them run a race last week, we knew there was an opportunity to do pretty well here,” Litteral said. “But we still thought Trimble County was still the favorite with LCA not having a team. But our guys came in and they really ran as a pack. Pack running, especially there at the end was huge for our team.”

Bryant Curtis also emphasized the importance of the team members running as a tight group.

“We really wanted to go out there and just perform to our fullest, and go out there and just try and pick off anybody we saw in front us. Every runner mattered in each moment of this race,” he said. “If we stayed together, the points (Augusta would score) would (make) a big difference (in the final standings).”

The Panthers finished with 61 points. Trimble County was second with 83, followed by Danville at 87, Frankfort at 100, Sayre at 116, Model at 131, Bracken County at 149, Owen County at 152 and Burgin at 176.

“It’s huge for the kids, it’s huge for our program, but it’s huge for the school. And any time we can bring positive recognition to Augusta Independent, that’s what we want to do,” Litteral said. “It speaks volumes to when kids set their minds to something and come out and work for it, that even in a small school, and we’re probably, outside of St. Pat, probably the smallest school, even in the Class A, I would almost guess, that really anything is possible. And running is one of those sports to where if you put forth the dedication and the effort good things can come no matter what size of school you’re from.”

Augusta became the third squad in the last three years to capture the boys’ team crown. Trimble County won last year. LCA, which did not field a full team on Saturday, won in 2018.

Eighth-grader Grayson Miller also provided critical points for the Panthers by finishing in 22nd in 19:23.15. Another middle schooler, Eli Cline came in 58th with a time of 22:53.69.

“From what I understand, we had several ‘pr’s’ on the boys’ side from the first through the sixth (runner). Our sixth-place guy knocked three minutes off his time and I’m sure we had three or four there in the top four who ‘pr’ed’ as well,” Litteral added.

Lexington Christian’s Connor Hayes won the boys’ race for the third consecutive year. Hayes covered the course in 16:30.26. Trimble County’s Jessup Smith was second in 17:27.74, with teammate Matthew Craig in third in 17:51.59.

Senior Nicholas Cummins led Bracken County’s boys. He finished in 16th in 18:58.05. Cayden Reed was 19th in 19:10.91, followed by Damon Bryant in 28th in 19:42.96, Carson King in 45th in 21:22.59, Thomas Yelton in 56th in 22:46.20, Grant Free in 60th in 22:56.11 and Dallas Carl in 72nd in 29:45.89.

New Bracken County coach Rick Staviski was pleased with the progress the Polar Bears made this season.

“Nicholas Cummins suffered an injury in the early season but stayed focused and did what training his body would allow and came back in the region meet to qualify for the state meet,” Staviski said. “Carson King did well setting a ‘pr’ in every 5K this year.”

Lexington Christian won the girls’ team title for the seventh straight year. With four of the top seven finishers, the Lady Eagles dominated the meet tallying 29 points. Owen County was second with 64 points, Trimble County was third with 91 points, Frankfort was fourth with 102 points, Nicholas County was fifth with 135 points, Burgin was sixth with 141 points, Bracken County was seventh with 163 points and Model was eighth with 173 points.

Anna Rupp won her third consecutive region championship, covering the course in 19:27.23. Trimble County’s Kinley Kunkel was second in 19:55.85.

Eighth-grader Lynex Cummins led the Lady Bears’ contingent. She finished in 25th in 24:06.40. Macie Sharp was 29th in 24:16.39, with Gracie Ramsey in 50th in 26:16.08, Sheyanne Kirk in 56th in 26:49.66 and McKinnley Dietrich in 61st in 27:58.43.

“Lynex Cummins, Maisey Dietrich and McKinnley Dietrich worked hard and showed improvement all year,” Staviski added.

St. Patrick had three entries. Amari Myrick finished 63rd in 24:22.13 in the boys’ event, while Hadley Mellenkamp and Morgan Riddle ran in the girls’ race. Mellenkamp placed 37th in a time of 24:50.53, with Riddle in 64th in 28:36.21.

Braylie Curtis will represent the area girls at the state meet, qualifying as an individual.

She accomplished her goals, but admitted she had exceeded her expectations.

“It went pretty good. I did better than I expected I would. I just tried to get out fast and get in front of people,” she said. “I’m pretty proud of what I got. I got the same ‘pr’ as what I got last weekend, so that was a pretty good accomplishment. … I was just hoping to medal and qualify for state.”

The Class A state championship will be held Saturday, Oct. 31 at the Bourbon County Cross Country Course located behind the Paris Stockyard. The boys’ race will start at 10:30 a.m., followed by the girls at 11:30 p.m.

TEAM STANDINGS

GIRLS

1. Lexington Christian 29

2. Owen County 64

3. Trimble County 91

4. Frankfort 102

5. Nicholas County 135

6. Burgin 141

7. Bracken County 163

8. Model 173

TEAM STANDINGS

BOYS

1. Augusta 61

2. Trimble County 83

3. Danville 87

4. Frankfort 100

5. Sayre 116

6. Model 131

7. Bracken County 149

8. Owen County 152

9. Burgin 176