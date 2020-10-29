Scott takes back 10th Region title

Sometimes it takes a tweak in the rotation.
Other times motivating factors like having to rally around for a teammate.
In Scott’s case on Thursday night in the 10th Region championship at St. Patrick, it was both as the Lady Eagles dethroned two-time reigning champ Campbell County, 3-0 (25-23, 25-22, 25-14) to take back the 10th Region title.
Getting news earlier in the day they’d be down a player due to COVID-19 protocols, the Lady Eagles regrouped, stayed on the attack and kept the Camels on their heels.
“We found out about it right before we came here. Had to make a quick lineup change with that. That on top of everything and just the season in general and not even knowing we would get to this point and being able to play in a region tournament and yet alone win it, this is probably the most special ones for sure,” Lady Eagles coach Andrea Sullivan said.
FaceTime was able to keep the quarantined player in tune with the match, the team immediately running over to the phone after the final point to celebrate and see her face.
“She Facetimed the whole time so she could kind of be with us. It’s not her fault, was just in a situation where she was close to a kid that ended up getting it and having to quarantine. I feel really sad for her that she’s not here and she’s a big part of why we’re here. I feel like just in part of us being here was because of her,” Sullivan said.
The match could have went either way in the first two sets, Campbell County fought off five set points trailing 24-18 in the first set before one of nine Ella Chitkara kills gave the Lady Eagles the first set.
The Camels led for the majority of the second set, getting all the way to 22-20 before Scott rallied and got the final five points to take a commanding 2-0 lead.
“Such a mental game. Made some silly errors, some of them over and over again. The girls stayed positive, it didn’t matter if we were down 10 like we were the last game they were still pushing every single point and I couldn’t be more proud of them,” Camels coach Kennedy Berkley said. “They went out and really left it all out on the floor.”
At 10-10 in the third, the final fatal blow by Scott was delivered with a 8-0 run, Campbell unable to get much momentum from there as Scott claimed their fifth 10th Region title since 2012.
Struggling through the season at 8-13 that included a regular season loss in three sets to the Camels. Sullivan made some tweaks to the rotation and the team has rattled off six straight as they’ll now face the 12th Region champion West Jessamine in the first round of the state tournament.
“As a coach you want to win during the season, but honestly that’s not the most important thing. It’s about getting your young girls ready, getting your older girls ready to lead and preparing them for the postseason. I think our coaching staff did a phenomenal job getting them prepared for the postseason,” Sullivan said. “We did do a lineup change, we kind of switched setters, our one setter that was setting was our libero from last year and stepped up in setting. We made that change, got a little bit better defensively with her in the back and our hitters just started catching fire.”
Scott ended the match with 32 kills, Gabby Kallmeyer leading the way with 11. Campbell County had 26, Olivia Crowl with a team-high 11.
The Lady Eagles had six aces to the Camels three, both teams registering six blocks each.
Campbell had 26 errors to Scott’s 18, the Camels with five service errors, Scott with six.
SCOTT DEF. CAMPBELL COUNTY, 3-0 (25-23, 25-22, 25-14)
Match Stats
Kills: Scott 32 (Kallmeyer 11), Campbell 26 (Crowl 11)
Aces: Scott 6 (Kallmeyer, Manhardt 2), Campbell 3 (Smith, Pond, Niemeier 1)
Blocks: Scott 6, Campbell 6
Errors: Scott 18, Campbell 26
Service Errors: Scott 6, Campbell 5
Records: Scott 14-13, Campbell County 10-12