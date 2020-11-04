HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Decker, Henderson, Bisotti named to All-State team

The Mason County trio of Paige Decker, Layla Henderson and Alyssa Bisotti were named to the KTCCCA Class AA girls’ All-State cross country team on Wednesday.

It’s the largest number of individuals ever named to the same team in program history for the Lady Royals.

Decker was the highest finisher of the three at the Class AA state meet on Friday, placing third. She also earned a second place finish at the Class AA, Region 5 meet at Mason County on October 24. Decker now holds three straight podium appearances for the Lady Royals and the sophomore still has two more years to build off of that.

Henderson surged to the top of the team on the performance list throughout the year with numerous wins at invitational meets throughout the regular season. She finished third at the regional meet and 24th at the state meet.

Bisotti was a constant force for the Lady Royals this season, often placing in the top 10 in meets and really put it all together at the Class AA state meet with a podium finish in 13th. She also was a medalist in the regional meet with a seventh-place finish.

The Lady Royals are coming off a third straight podium appearance after finishing in fourth at the Class AA state meet at Bourbon County on Friday. They’ll look to be a force again next season with all but two runners returning and these three to help lead the way.

