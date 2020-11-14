Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)
Saturday, November 14
AUTO RACING
3:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula One: Practice, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul
6:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul
10 a.m.
NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: 12 Hours of Sebring, Sebring International Raceway, Sebring, Fla.
3 p.m.
NBC — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: 12 Hours of Sebring, Sebring International Raceway, Sebring, Fla.
6 p.m.
NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: 12 Hours of Sebring, Sebring International Raceway, Sebring, Fla.
5:05 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN — Formula One: The Turkish Grand Prix, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul
BOXING
8 p.m.
FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Amilcar Vidal vs. Edward Ortiz (Middleweights), Los Angeles
10 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank: Terence Crawford vs. Kell Brook (Welterweights), Las Vegas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ABC — Indiana at Michigan State
ACCN — Wake Forest at North Carolina
BTN — Illinois at Rutgers
CBSSN — Middle Tennessee State at Marshall
ESPN — Miami at Virginia Tech
ESPN2 — Army at Tulane
ESPNU — Western Carolina at Liberty
FOX — Texas Christian at West Virginia
FS1 — Penn State at Nebraska
SECN — Vanderbilt at Kentucky
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — Fresno State at Utah State
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Notre Dame at Boston College
ACCN — Louisville at Virginia
CBSSN — Southern Mississippi at Western Kentucky
ESPN — Colorado at Stanford
ESPN2 — South Florida at Houston
FOX — Southern California at Arizona
4 p.m.
FS1 — Baylor at Texas Tech
6:30 p.m.
FS2 — Nevada (Reno) at New Mexico
7 p.m.
ESPN — Arkansas at Florida
ESPN2 — Southern Methodist at Tulsa
FOX — Oregon at Washington State
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Wisconsin at Michigan
ACCN — Florida State at North Carolina State
BTN — Northwestern at Purdue
ESPNU — Temple at Central Florida
SECN — South Carolina at Mississippi
10:30 p.m.
FOX — Utah at UCLA
FS2 — Nevada (Las Vegas) at San Jose State
11 p.m.
FS1 — Oregon State at Washington
GOLF
1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Masters, Third Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
RODEO
7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: Unleash the Beast Tour, World Finals, Arlington, Texas
11 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: Unleash the Beast Tour, World Finals, Arlington, Texas
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — FASL: Manchester City at Manchester United
SWIMMING
1:30 a.m. (Sunday)
NBCSN — The Toyota U.S. Open (taped)
TENNIS
8 a.m.
TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Singles Final
Sunday, November 15
AUTO RACING
5:05 a.m.
ESPN — Formula One: The Turkish Grand Prix, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul
7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — FIM Moto GP: The Valencian Community Grand Prix, Circuit Ricardo Tormo, Valencia, Spain
BOWLING
7 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: Playoffs, Final Four, Centreville, Va.
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
BTN — Arizona State at Michigan
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
ACCN — ACC Tournament: Clemson vs. Virginia Tech, Quarterfinals, Durham, N.C.
2 p.m.
ACCN — ACC Tournament: Notre Dame vs. North Carolina, Quarterfinals, Chapel Hill, N.C.
4 p.m.
ACCN — ACC Tournament: Virginia vs. Wake Forest, Quarterfinals, Winston-Salem, N.C.
6 p.m.
ACCN — ACC Tournament: Duke vs. Pittsburgh, Quarterfinals, Raleigh, N.C.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPNU — ACC Tournament: TBD, Championship, Cary, N.C.
1 p.m.
SECN — SEC Tournament: Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt, Second Round, Orange Beach, Ala.
3:30 p.m.
SECN — SEC Tournament: Mississippi vs. TBD, Second Round, Orange Beach, Ala.
6 p.m.
SECN — SEC Tournament: Georgia vs. Auburn, Second Round, Orange Beach, Ala.
8:30 p.m.
SECN — SEC Tournament: Missouri vs. TBD, Second Round, Orange Beach, Ala.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Louisiana State at Alabama
FIGURE SKATING
4 p.m.
NBC — ISU: The Las Vegas Invitational, Las Vegas (taped)
GOLF
10 a.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Masters, Final Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.
HORSE RACING
12 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Houston at Cleveland, Washington at Detroit, Jacksonville at Green Bay, Philadelphia at NY Giants, Tampa Bay at Carolina
4:05 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Denver at Las Vegas, LA Chargers at Miami, Buffalo at Arizona
4:25 p.m.
FOX — Cincinnati at Pittsburgh
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Baltimore at New England
RODEO
5:30 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: Unleash the Beast Tour, World Finals, Arlington, Texas
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
ESPN — UEFA Nations League: England at Belgium
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
9:30 a.m.
NBCSN — FASL: Chelsea at Arsenal
SWIMMING
12 p.m.
CBSSN — ISL: Semifinal, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary
3 p.m.
NBC — The Toyota U.S. Open (taped)
TENNIS
7 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin
9 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin
1 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin
3 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin