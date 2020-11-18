Paul Hornung in Maysville

November 18, 2020 edennison Sports 0
Ron Bailey

Paul Hornung, who won the Heisman Trophy in 1956 after his outstanding career for Notre Dame passed away last week in his hometown of Louisville.

Nicknamed the “The Golden Boy” he was also a Hall of Fame running back for the Green Bay Packers. In his career he played halfback, quarterback and place kicker.

Paul was also an outstanding basketball player for the Louisville Flaget Braves, and they came to play the Maysville Bulldogs in the Maysville gym on February 23, 1952. The Heisman Trophy winner led the Braves in scoring that night as they beat the Dogs by the score of 47-45. Also, on that Flaget team was Howard Schnellenberger who also is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Sherill Sipes also played that night for Flaget and he also played football for Notre Dame. Sipes and Hornung hold the distinction of being the only two players from the same high school to start in the Notre Dame backfield ever. Paul Hornung was a National sports icon, but on that February night he was on display here in the Maysville Gym.

The answer to last week’s trivia question was that Don Hurst the Maysville native led the National League in RBIs in 1932. The first to answer were Greg Himes, Tom Posey, Joe Goecke along with Mallory Denham, Junior Griffin and Tom Sims. This week’s question goes way back to a classic football movie. In the movie Knute Rockne All-American, what actor played the quarterback George Gipp?

Contact: [email protected]

This week’s picks:

(Last week 17-2, YTD: 127-36, 78%)

Louisville over Syracuse: The Cards lost players to Covid, but I pick them to win by eight.

Ohio State over Indiana: The Hoosiers have not lost this year, but this week they are playing the Big Boys.

Western Kentucky over FIU: The Toppers slipped by last week, I pick them to do the same this weekend.

Clemson over Florida State: The Tigers get their Big Gun back this week as they roll.

Texas over Kansas: The Longhorns have been up and down all year, this week they will be up.

Cincinnati over UCF: The Nationally ranked Bearcats toughest test this year, but I pick them by three.

Oregon over UCLA: The Ducks will be in for a tight one, but I pick them by six.

Georgia over Mississippi State: In the battle of the Bulldogs, I pick the one wearing Red and Black.

Arkansas over LSU: This is one tough game to pick, but I pick the Hogs.

Florida over Vanderbilt: I wish all games were this easy to pick.

Auburn over Tennessee: The Vols fight song is Rocky Top, the way they are playing they should change to Peace in the Valley.

Alabama over Kentucky: The Cats defense is in for a long afternoon in this game.

Marshall over Charlotte: The Thundering Herd will score early and often in this one.

South Carolina over Missouri: My upset pick of the week as the Gamecocks just fired their coach, so maybe things will change.

Nebraska over Illinois: The Huskers are playing well, and the Illini’s defense isn’t.

Iowa State over Kansas State: This one will be decided by a field goal and I take Iowa State.

Michigan over Rutgers: The Blue and Maize just don’t look good, but I pick them in this one.

Washington over Arizona: The Huskies can score but their defense is playing well for a change.

Oklahoma over Oklahoma State: This big-time rivalry game will be high scoring as always, but I pick the Sooners.

Penn State over Iowa: I pick the Nittany Lions every week they lose, well I think they can pull off the upset.

Eastern Kentucky over Western Carolina: This game will be low scoring; I take the Colonels by five.

Trending Recipes