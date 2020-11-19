Throwback Thursday

November 19, 2020 edennison Sports 0
This throwback is of the 1979 Mason County Freshman team. Pictured in front row, left to right: Mark Hester, Brian “Rabbit” Littleton, Chuck Preston and Bobby Phillips. Back row, left to right: Willie Feldhaus, Robbie Henke, Kelly Middleton, Grant Felice and Kent Moore. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

