Depth, defense the strong suits for Lady Warriors

SARDINIA — While losing seven seniors, one would expect depth to be a concern…not for the Eastern Lady Warriors heading into the 2020-21 season.

Coming off yet another Southern Hills Athletic Conference title, sharing it with North Adams, the Lady Warriors will lean on their depth as they look for yet another SHAC title and look to go deep in postseason play.

“Lost seven seniors, two played significant minutes. We need to fill three spots. We feel depth is our strength still along with our defense,” Lady Warriors coach Kevin Pickerill said.

The defense being a strength is no surprise for a Pickerill coached team. Year in, year out, they’re one of the stingiest around in allowing points, this year looks to be no different with the ball-hawking ability of Rylee Leonard at the guard position and size in the post with Mackenzie Gloff and Emma Brown and Caitlyn Wills pulling down rebounds.

Leonard is coming off a freshman season in which she already made a name for herself and is regarded as not only as one of the premiere players in Southeastern Ohio, but across the state.

“Rylee will have the ball in her hands a lot. We’ll let her do her thing,” Pickerill said. “Rylee is great with the ball, off the ball she has to get better and the same goes on defense and that will come with more maturity.”

Leonard’s freshman season yielded strong results with 16 points, 3.6 steals and 2.9 assists per game. With her backcourt mate Camryn Pickerill gone, she’ll be looked at to do even more, but has reliable help with her in the backcourt with Bailey Dotson and Caitlyn Wills.

“Dotson is my main leader and knows what I want. Wills can be that way, the faster the better, but Bailey settles us down and gets us to what I want. Hope to combine those three and get what we want,” Pickerill said.

Izzy Barber returns from knee surgery and adds another piece to the frontcourt.

“That’s your top seven on most nights. We’ll have a couple other juniors to mix in with that in Marty Litzinger and Kiersten Bailey,” Pickerill said. “We bring back one of the top three players in the league in Rylee, Gloff is in her third year of varsity. Brown and Wills both started last year while Prine and Dotson each got their experience. We’ve had our moments early on, I see hope and we’re not right where how I want them to be, but we’ll hope to get there come late January, early February.”

The frontcourt will be considered a strength as they’ll roll out a true power forward and center in most lineups.

A loaded schedule that features Miami Trace, Adena, Nelsonville-York, Goshen and Williamsburg outside of league play should have them battle-tested once postseason play rolls around.

Not to mention two tests against North Adams as the two are expected to battle it out for a SHAC title once again. Eastern got the first matchup on North Adams, but the Lady Devils got the next two, including the one that ended the Lady Warriors season in the postseason. Peebles and Ripley will also give them a battle.

“North Adams is a little better than we are, they got all that length and height back. Small schools Peebles might be best overall. I’m going to lay low and be the snake that bites out of the grass. We’re hoping to sneak up on teams and it’s hard to do that with four straight championships. People don’t think we’re as deep this year and we’ll use it to our strength.

ROSTER

NAME; NO.; GRADE

Caitlyn Wills; 5; Sr.

Rylee Leonard; 12; So.

Bailey Dotson; 14; Jr.

Emma Prine; 21; Jr.

Kirsten Bailey; 1; Jr.

Emma Brown; 40; Sr.

Mackenzie Gloff; 41; Jr.

Rachel Dixon; 44; Sr.

Mary Litzinger; 15; Jr.

Mckinzie Dotson; 32; So.

Madi Belcher; 20; So.

Sarah Clark; 24; So.

Izzy Barber; 43; Jr.

Head Coach: Kevin Pickerill (7th season)

SCHEDULE

DATE; OPPONENT; SITE; TIME

Nov 24; Miami Trace; Away; 5:30 PM

Nov 30; Ripley; Away; 6 PM

Dec 3; Lynchburg; Away; 6 PM

Dec 5; Georgetown; Away; 6 PM

Dec 7; West Union; Home; 6 PM

Dec 9; Goshen; Away; 6 PM

Dec 14; Fairfield; Home; 6 PM

Dec 17; Peebles; Home; 6 PM

Dec 21; North Adams; Away; 6 PM

Dec 29; Georgetown; Home; 5 PM

Dec 30; TBA; Home; TBD

Jan 2; Adena; Home; 12 PM

Jan 4; Nelsonville-York; Away; 6 PM

Jan 7; Manchester; Home; 6 PM

Jan 11; Fayetteville; Away; 6 PM

Jan 18; Williamsburg; Away; 6 PM

Jan 21; Ripley; Home; 6 PM

Jan 23; Showcase; Home; TBA

Jan 25; Lynchburg; Home; 6 PM

Jan 30; North Adams; Home; 6 PM

Feb 2; Whiteoak; Home; 6 PM

Feb 4; West Union; Away; 6 PM