NCAA Football AP Top 25

November 28, 2020
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, November 28
AUTO RACING
6:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain
12:30 p.m.
CBS — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series: The Pro Lite & Pro 2, Chandler, Ariz. (taped)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
BTN — North Dakota State at Nebraska
4 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Hall of Fame Classic: South Carolina vs. Liberty, Semifinal, Kansas City, Mo.
6 p.m.
BTN — Loyola Marymount at Minnesota
8 p.m.
BTN — Notre Dame at Michigan State
ESPNEWS — Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Virginia Tech vs. Temple, Uncasville, Conn.
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Montana at Southern California
11 p.m.
PAC-12N — Eastern Washington at Washington State
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ABC — Penn State at Michigan
ACCN — North Carolina State at Syracuse
CBSSN — Kent State at Buffalo
ESPN — Kentucky at Florida
ESPN2 — Maryland at Indiana
ESPNU — Bowling Green at Ohio
FOX — Texas Tech at Oklahoma State
FS1 — Ohio State at Illinois
SECN — Vanderbilt at Missouri
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Pittsburgh at Clemson
CBS — Auburn at Alabama
CBSSN — Florida Atlantic at Middle Tennessee State
ESPN — Northwestern at Michigan State
ESPN2 — Troy at Appalachian State
4 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Boston College
FOX — San Jose State at Boise State
FS1 — Rutgers at Purdue
SECN — Mississippi State at Mississippi
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Memphis at Navy
ESPN — Louisiana State at Texas A&M
ESPN2 — Kansas State at Baylor
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Utah at Washington
SECN — Georgia at South Carolina
8 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Florida State
FOX — Arizona at UCLA
FS1 — Texas Christian at Kansas
GOLF
5 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, Third Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Malalane, South Africa
12:30 p.m.
GOLF — LE Tour: The Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de Espana, Third Round, Aloha Golf Club, Málaga, Spain (taped)
5 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, Final Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Malalane, South Africa
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.
FS2 — America’s Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night: Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis (Heavyweights), Las Vegas
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Manchester City
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Leeds United at Everton
3 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Sheffield United at West Bromwich Albion
6:25 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPNEWS — Serie A: Udinese at Lazio
SKIING
3 p.m.
NBC — FIS: Alpine World Cup, Levi, Finland (taped)
Sunday, November 29
AUTO RACING
9:05 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: The Bahrain Grand Prix, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series: The Pro Buggy/Pro 2, Chandler, Ariz. (taped)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
BTN — Massachusetts (Lowell) at Ohio State
1 p.m.
ESPN — Richmond at Kentucky
ESPN2 — Hall of Fame Classic: TBD, Third-Place Game, Kansas City, Mo.
2 p.m.
BTN — Mount St. Mary’s at Maryland
SECN — Florida A&M at Georgia
3:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Hall of Fame Classic: TBD, Championship, Kansas City, Mo.
4 p.m.
BTN — Hofstra at Rutgers
PAC-12N — Houston Baptist at Arizona State
4:30 p.m.
FS1 — North Dakota State at Creighton
5:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Houston vs. Texas Tech, Fort Worth, Texas
ESPNU — San Francisco vs. Rhode Island, Uncasville, Conn.
6 p.m.
ACCN — North Florida at Miami
BTN — Oakland at Michigan
PAC-12N — Texas (El Paso) at Arizona
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Eastern Illinois at Butler
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Virginia Tech vs. South Florida, Uncasville, Conn.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia at Georgia Tech
4 p.m.
ACCN — Miami at Notre Dame
SECN — Belmont at Kentucky
FIGURE SKATING
4 p.m.
NBC — ISU: The NHK Trophy, Osaka, Japan (taped)
GOLF
5 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, Final Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Malalane, South Africa
12:30 p.m.
GOLF — LE Tour: The Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de Espana, Final Round, Aloha Golf Club, Málaga, Spain (taped)
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.
FS1 — America’s Day at the Races
4:30 p.m.
FS2 — America’s Day at the Races
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at Atlanta, LA Chargers at Buffalo, Tennessee at Indianapolis, Miami at NY Jets, Cleveland at Jacksonville
FOX — NY Giants at Cincinnati
1:15 p.m.
NBC — Baltimore at Pittsburgh
4:05 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: New Orleans at Denver, San Francisco at LA Rams
4:25 p.m.
CBS — Kansas City at Tampa Bay
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Chicago at Green Bay
RUGBY
2:30 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Pro14: Glasgow at Cardiff
5 p.m.
NBCSN — Premiership: TBA (taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:25 a.m.
ESPNEWS — Serie A: Udinese at Lazio
8:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Southampton
11:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Chelsea
2:10 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Arsenal
3 p.m.
ABC — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: New England at Orlando City SC, Semifinal
8 p.m.
ESPN — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Nashville SC at Columbus Crew SC, Semifinal
SKIING
2:30 p.m.
NBC — FIS: Alpine World Cup, Levi, Finland (taped)