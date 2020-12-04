Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, December 4

AUTO RACING

8:25 a.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula One: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir Sakhir, Bahrain

12:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir Sakhir, Bahrain

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina (Greensboro) at Louisville

5 p.m.

BTN — Detroit Mercy at Michigan State

FS1 — Kennesaw State at Creighton

6 p.m.

ACCN — Kent State at Virginia

7 p.m.

BTN — Valparaiso at Purdue

FS1 — Wisconsin at Marquette

SECN — Jacksonville at Georgia

8 p.m.

ACCN — Stetson at Miami

9 p.m.

BTN — North Dakota at Minnesota

ESPN2 — Troy at Texas Tech

FS1 — Oregon vs. Seton Hall, Omaha, Neb.

SECN — South Alabama at Auburn

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

ACCN — Appalachian State at Virginia Tech

5 p.m.

PAC-12N —Colorado at Oregon

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — Jimmy V Women’s Classic: DePaul vs. Louisville, Uncasville, Conn.

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Southern California at Arizona State

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Regional Coverage: UCLA at Arizona, Washington at California

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Louisiana (Lafayette) at Appalachian State

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Wisconsin at Ohio State

7 p.m.

NBCSN — Arizona State at Notre Dame

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The South African Open, Second Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mayakoba Golf Classic, Second Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

5:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers of America Classic Charity Challenge, Second Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas (taped)

1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Championship, Final Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates Club House, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

6 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The South African Open, Third Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa

SURFING

3 p.m.

FS2 — WSL: The Maui Pro, Championship Tour, Maui, Hawaii

